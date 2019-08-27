Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF)

This is a contrast between Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|16
|4.26
|N/A
|1.02
|16.01
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|5.3%
|2.9%
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 43.3% of Apollo Investment Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. 0.51% are Apollo Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|-1.45%
|3.28%
|5.01%
|8.64%
|-8.56%
|31.85%
|Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
|3.01%
|3.64%
|-7.5%
|0%
|0%
|-7.5%
For the past year Apollo Investment Corporation has 31.85% stronger performance while Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has -7.5% weaker performance.
Summary
Apollo Investment Corporation beats Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund on 6 of the 7 factors.
