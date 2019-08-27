Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF)

This is a contrast between Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Investment Corporation 16 4.26 N/A 1.02 16.01 Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 5.3% 2.9% Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 43.3% of Apollo Investment Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. 0.51% are Apollo Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Investment Corporation -1.45% 3.28% 5.01% 8.64% -8.56% 31.85% Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund 3.01% 3.64% -7.5% 0% 0% -7.5%

For the past year Apollo Investment Corporation has 31.85% stronger performance while Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund has -7.5% weaker performance.

Summary

Apollo Investment Corporation beats Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund on 6 of the 7 factors.