Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV)’s Financial Results Comparing With TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Both Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Investment Corporation 16 4.26 N/A 1.02 16.01 TCG BDC Inc. 15 3.90 N/A 0.83 18.13

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Apollo Investment Corporation and TCG BDC Inc. TCG BDC Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Apollo Investment Corporation. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Apollo Investment Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than TCG BDC Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Apollo Investment Corporation and TCG BDC Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 5.3% 2.9% TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Apollo Investment Corporation and TCG BDC Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 43.3% and 28%. Insiders owned 0.51% of Apollo Investment Corporation shares. Comparatively, TCG BDC Inc. has 5.48% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Investment Corporation -1.45% 3.28% 5.01% 8.64% -8.56% 31.85% TCG BDC Inc. 0.2% -0.46% 1.53% 2.49% -13.55% 22.57%

For the past year Apollo Investment Corporation was more bullish than TCG BDC Inc.

Summary

Apollo Investment Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors TCG BDC Inc.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.