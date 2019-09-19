Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBO)

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBO) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Investment Corporation 16 4.45 N/A 1.02 16.01 Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 13.03 N/A 0.76 16.28

Table 1 highlights Apollo Investment Corporation and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Apollo Investment Corporation. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Apollo Investment Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Apollo Investment Corporation and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 5.3% 2.9% Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 43.3% of Apollo Investment Corporation shares and 28.18% of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.51% of Apollo Investment Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Investment Corporation -1.45% 3.28% 5.01% 8.64% -8.56% 31.85% Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.24% 0.9% -0.48% 7.75% 6.82% 11.24%

For the past year Apollo Investment Corporation has stronger performance than Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

Apollo Investment Corporation beats Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.