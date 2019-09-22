Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Both Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Investment Corporation 16 4.35 N/A 1.02 16.01 Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.66 N/A 1.75 5.72

Table 1 highlights Apollo Investment Corporation and Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Hennessy Advisors Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apollo Investment Corporation. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Apollo Investment Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Hennessy Advisors Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Apollo Investment Corporation and Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 5.3% 2.9% Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.17 shows that Apollo Investment Corporation is 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Hennessy Advisors Inc. has beta of 0.86 which is 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 43.3% of Apollo Investment Corporation shares and 17.3% of Hennessy Advisors Inc. shares. 0.51% are Apollo Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 29% are Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Investment Corporation -1.45% 3.28% 5.01% 8.64% -8.56% 31.85% Hennessy Advisors Inc. -2.44% 2.77% 2.52% -14.89% -37.09% -0.1%

For the past year Apollo Investment Corporation had bullish trend while Hennessy Advisors Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Apollo Investment Corporation beats Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.