Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB)

Both Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Investment Corporation 15 4.22 N/A 0.85 18.55 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.17 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Apollo Investment Corporation and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 4.4% 2.5% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Apollo Investment Corporation and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Investment Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Apollo Investment Corporation has an average price target of $14, and a -11.39% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Apollo Investment Corporation and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.4% and 42.96%. Insiders held 0.1% of Apollo Investment Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Investment Corporation -0.82% 2.75% 2.28% -2.97% -6.44% 26.53% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.72% -0.91% 1.2% 0.42% 0.42% 2.88%

For the past year Apollo Investment Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Summary

Apollo Investment Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.