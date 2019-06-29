Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB)

Both Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|15
|4.22
|N/A
|0.85
|18.55
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.17
|N/A
|-2.27
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Apollo Investment Corporation and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|4.4%
|2.5%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Apollo Investment Corporation and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Apollo Investment Corporation has an average price target of $14, and a -11.39% downside potential.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Apollo Investment Corporation and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.4% and 42.96%. Insiders held 0.1% of Apollo Investment Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|-0.82%
|2.75%
|2.28%
|-2.97%
|-6.44%
|26.53%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.72%
|-0.91%
|1.2%
|0.42%
|0.42%
|2.88%
For the past year Apollo Investment Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
Summary
Apollo Investment Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
