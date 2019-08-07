Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)

We will be comparing the differences between Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Investment Corporation 16 4.29 N/A 1.02 16.01 Capital Southwest Corporation 22 7.33 N/A 1.98 10.60

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Apollo Investment Corporation and Capital Southwest Corporation. Capital Southwest Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Apollo Investment Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Apollo Investment Corporation is currently more expensive than Capital Southwest Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 5.3% 2.9% Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 10.5% 6.5%

Volatility & Risk

Apollo Investment Corporation is 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.17. Competitively, Capital Southwest Corporation’s beta is 0.12 which is 88.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Apollo Investment Corporation and Capital Southwest Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Investment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Capital Southwest Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Capital Southwest Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $23 average price target and a 6.98% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 43.3% of Apollo Investment Corporation shares and 53.2% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.51% of Apollo Investment Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 0.7% are Capital Southwest Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Investment Corporation -1.45% 3.28% 5.01% 8.64% -8.56% 31.85% Capital Southwest Corporation 1.79% -0.62% -1.97% -1.56% 18.27% 10.27%

For the past year Apollo Investment Corporation has stronger performance than Capital Southwest Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Capital Southwest Corporation beats Apollo Investment Corporation.