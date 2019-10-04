Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV)’s Financial Results Comparing With BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|16
|2.91
|N/A
|1.02
|16.01
|BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Apollo Investment Corporation and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|5.3%
|2.9%
|BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Apollo Investment Corporation and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 43.3% and 28.35% respectively. Apollo Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.51%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|-1.45%
|3.28%
|5.01%
|8.64%
|-8.56%
|31.85%
|BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|1.82%
|4.72%
|5.98%
|12.37%
|11.74%
|17.86%
For the past year Apollo Investment Corporation was more bullish than BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
Summary
Apollo Investment Corporation beats on 7 of the 7 factors BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.
