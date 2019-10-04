Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV)’s Financial Results Comparing With BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMB) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Investment Corporation 16 2.91 N/A 1.02 16.01 BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Apollo Investment Corporation and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 5.3% 2.9% BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Apollo Investment Corporation and BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 43.3% and 28.35% respectively. Apollo Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.51%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Investment Corporation -1.45% 3.28% 5.01% 8.64% -8.56% 31.85% BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc. 1.82% 4.72% 5.98% 12.37% 11.74% 17.86%

For the past year Apollo Investment Corporation was more bullish than BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Summary

Apollo Investment Corporation beats on 7 of the 7 factors BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc.