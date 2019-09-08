Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV) and Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) and Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Investment Corporation 16 4.28 N/A 1.02 16.01 Prospect Capital Corporation 7 3.34 N/A 0.60 11.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Apollo Investment Corporation and Prospect Capital Corporation. Prospect Capital Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Apollo Investment Corporation. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Apollo Investment Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Prospect Capital Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Apollo Investment Corporation and Prospect Capital Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 5.3% 2.9% Prospect Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 43.3% of Apollo Investment Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.55% of Prospect Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Apollo Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.51%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.41% of Prospect Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Investment Corporation -1.45% 3.28% 5.01% 8.64% -8.56% 31.85% Prospect Capital Corporation -1.63% 0.46% -1.49% -2.36% -5.02% 4.91%

For the past year Apollo Investment Corporation was more bullish than Prospect Capital Corporation.

Summary

Apollo Investment Corporation beats Prospect Capital Corporation on 10 of the 9 factors.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, unitranche debt, first-lien and second lien, private debt, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses. It focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios and invests in situations like debt financings for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, real estate financings/investments. The fund typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It invests in aerospace and defense, chemicals, conglomerate services, consumer services, ecological, electronics, financial services, machinery, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, specialty minerals, textiles and leather, transportation, oil and gas production, coal production, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million to $500 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $250 million, sales value between $25 million and $500 million, and enterprise value between $5 million and $1000 million. It fund also co-invests for larger deals. The fund seeks control acquisitions by providing multiple levels of the capital structure. The fund focuses on sole, agented, club, or syndicated deals.