Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Comparison side by side

Both Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|16
|4.28
|N/A
|1.02
|16.01
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|6
|4.46
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Apollo Investment Corporation and Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|5.3%
|2.9%
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Apollo Investment Corporation and Oxford Square Capital Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 43.3% and 16.94%. Apollo Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.51%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|-1.45%
|3.28%
|5.01%
|8.64%
|-8.56%
|31.85%
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0.6%
|4.36%
|4.69%
|0.15%
|-9.09%
|3.55%
For the past year Apollo Investment Corporation was more bullish than Oxford Square Capital Corp.
Summary
Apollo Investment Corporation beats Oxford Square Capital Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.
