Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Comparison side by side

Both Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Investment Corporation 16 4.28 N/A 1.02 16.01 Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6 4.46 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Apollo Investment Corporation and Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 5.3% 2.9% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Apollo Investment Corporation and Oxford Square Capital Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 43.3% and 16.94%. Apollo Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.51%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Investment Corporation -1.45% 3.28% 5.01% 8.64% -8.56% 31.85% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.6% 4.36% 4.69% 0.15% -9.09% 3.55%

For the past year Apollo Investment Corporation was more bullish than Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Summary

Apollo Investment Corporation beats Oxford Square Capital Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.