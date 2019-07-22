Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) Comparison side by side

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Investment Corporation 15 4.36 N/A 0.85 18.55 Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 11 4.05 N/A 0.79 13.21

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Apollo Investment Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Apollo Investment Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ:HCAP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 4.4% 2.5% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Apollo Investment Corporation and Harvest Capital Credit Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Investment Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$14 is Apollo Investment Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -14.32%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.4% of Apollo Investment Corporation shares and 10.68% of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation shares. About 0.1% of Apollo Investment Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Harvest Capital Credit Corporation has 25.24% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Investment Corporation -0.82% 2.75% 2.28% -2.97% -6.44% 26.53% Harvest Capital Credit Corporation 1.95% -1.79% -5.86% -4.74% 3.67% 4.03%

For the past year Apollo Investment Corporation was more bullish than Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors Apollo Investment Corporation beats Harvest Capital Credit Corporation.