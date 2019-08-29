Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Investment Corporation 16 4.27 N/A 1.02 16.01 Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 4 2.39 N/A -0.34 0.00

Demonstrates Apollo Investment Corporation and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Apollo Investment Corporation and Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 5.3% 2.9% Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7%

Risk and Volatility

Apollo Investment Corporation has a 1.17 beta, while its volatility is 17.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.61 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 43.3% of Apollo Investment Corporation shares and 62.3% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. shares. Apollo Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.51%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.2% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Investment Corporation -1.45% 3.28% 5.01% 8.64% -8.56% 31.85% Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 1.98% -4.18% -3.28% 30.61% 30.08% 22.19%

For the past year Apollo Investment Corporation has stronger performance than Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

Summary

Apollo Investment Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Great Elm Capital Group Inc.