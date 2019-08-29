Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|16
|4.27
|N/A
|1.02
|16.01
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|4
|2.39
|N/A
|-0.34
|0.00
Demonstrates Apollo Investment Corporation and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Apollo Investment Corporation and Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|5.3%
|2.9%
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-7.6%
|-2.7%
Risk and Volatility
Apollo Investment Corporation has a 1.17 beta, while its volatility is 17.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.61 beta.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 43.3% of Apollo Investment Corporation shares and 62.3% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. shares. Apollo Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.51%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.2% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|-1.45%
|3.28%
|5.01%
|8.64%
|-8.56%
|31.85%
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|1.98%
|-4.18%
|-3.28%
|30.61%
|30.08%
|22.19%
For the past year Apollo Investment Corporation has stronger performance than Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
Summary
Apollo Investment Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
