Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV) and Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) and Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Investment Corporation 16 4.36 N/A 1.02 16.01 Garrison Capital Inc. 7 2.81 N/A -0.07 0.00

Demonstrates Apollo Investment Corporation and Garrison Capital Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Apollo Investment Corporation and Garrison Capital Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 5.3% 2.9% Garrison Capital Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.17 beta means Apollo Investment Corporation’s volatility is 17.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Garrison Capital Inc. has a 0.64 beta which is 36.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 43.3% of Apollo Investment Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.7% of Garrison Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.51% are Apollo Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Garrison Capital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Investment Corporation -1.45% 3.28% 5.01% 8.64% -8.56% 31.85% Garrison Capital Inc. 0.57% 2.46% 0.86% -4.39% -15.83% 9.95%

For the past year Apollo Investment Corporation has stronger performance than Garrison Capital Inc.

Summary

Apollo Investment Corporation beats on 7 of the 7 factors Garrison Capital Inc.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.