Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|16
|2.99
|N/A
|1.02
|16.01
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Apollo Investment Corporation and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Apollo Investment Corporation and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|5.3%
|2.9%
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 43.3% of Apollo Investment Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 32.31% of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Apollo Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.51%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Apollo Investment Corporation
|-1.45%
|3.28%
|5.01%
|8.64%
|-8.56%
|31.85%
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|-1.5%
|2.91%
|4.39%
|12.51%
|4.22%
|29.22%
For the past year Apollo Investment Corporation was more bullish than Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
Summary
Apollo Investment Corporation beats on 7 of the 7 factors Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
