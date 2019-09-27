Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Investment Corporation 16 2.99 N/A 1.02 16.01 Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Apollo Investment Corporation and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Apollo Investment Corporation and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 5.3% 2.9% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 43.3% of Apollo Investment Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 32.31% of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Apollo Investment Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.51%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Investment Corporation -1.45% 3.28% 5.01% 8.64% -8.56% 31.85% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. -1.5% 2.91% 4.39% 12.51% 4.22% 29.22%

For the past year Apollo Investment Corporation was more bullish than Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Apollo Investment Corporation beats on 7 of the 7 factors Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.