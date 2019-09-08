Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) Contrasting side by side

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Investment Corporation 16 4.28 N/A 1.02 16.01 BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 15 14.13 N/A 0.44 33.98

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Apollo Investment Corporation and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Apollo Investment Corporation. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Apollo Investment Corporation is currently more affordable than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Apollo Investment Corporation and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 5.3% 2.9% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 43.3% of Apollo Investment Corporation shares and 9.24% of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II shares. Insiders owned 0.51% of Apollo Investment Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Investment Corporation -1.45% 3.28% 5.01% 8.64% -8.56% 31.85% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 1.49% 1.83% 6.9% 7.29% 10.2% 16.34%

For the past year Apollo Investment Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II.

Summary

Apollo Investment Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II.