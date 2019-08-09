Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV) and Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) and Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Investment Corporation 16 4.41 N/A 1.02 16.01 Athene Holding Ltd. 43 0.64 N/A 7.59 5.39

Table 1 demonstrates Apollo Investment Corporation and Athene Holding Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Athene Holding Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Apollo Investment Corporation. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Apollo Investment Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 5.3% 2.9% Athene Holding Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 1.2%

Analyst Recommendations

Apollo Investment Corporation and Athene Holding Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Investment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Athene Holding Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Athene Holding Ltd. has an average price target of $53, with potential upside of 30.29%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 43.3% of Apollo Investment Corporation shares and 98.1% of Athene Holding Ltd. shares. About 0.51% of Apollo Investment Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of Athene Holding Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Investment Corporation -1.45% 3.28% 5.01% 8.64% -8.56% 31.85% Athene Holding Ltd. -4.2% -6.78% -8.81% -4.62% -9.9% 2.59%

For the past year Apollo Investment Corporation was more bullish than Athene Holding Ltd.

Summary

Athene Holding Ltd. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Apollo Investment Corporation.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.