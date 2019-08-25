Apollo Investment (AINV) to pay $0.45 on Oct 7, 2019; Interface (TILE) Has 1.17 Sentiment

Interface Inc (TILE) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.10, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 81 hedge funds opened new or increased positions, while 69 sold and reduced equity positions in Interface Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 51.86 million shares, down from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Interface Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 46 Increased: 60 New Position: 21.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development firm specializing in middle market companies. The company has market cap of $1.10 billion. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It has a 13.7 P/E ratio. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions.

Interface, Inc. designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $636.92 million. It offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brands; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE brand name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; and luxury vinyl tile products. It has a 12.82 P/E ratio. The firm also provides an adapted version of its carpet tile for the healthcare facilities market; and two-meter roll goods that are structure-backed for use in education, healthcare, and government markets, as well as carpet replacement, installation, and maintenance services.

Harvey Partners Llc holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Interface, Inc. for 39,000 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc owns 1.23 million shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Frontier Capital Management Co Llc has 0.5% invested in the company for 4.56 million shares. The Texas-based Westwood Holdings Group Inc has invested 0.39% in the stock. Zebra Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 46,855 shares.

