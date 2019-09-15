Apollo Investment (AINV) Reaches $16.98 52-Week High; Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Lifted Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Position

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) stake by 25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture acquired 50,000 shares as Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM)’s stock rose 20.45%. The Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture holds 250,000 shares with $9.62 million value, up from 200,000 last quarter. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation now has $31.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.62. About 7.64 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 30/04/2018 – GOLDSTRIKE, NEWMONT FINALIZE YUKON PLANNED DRILL PROGRAM; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Mining: Six Construction Contractors Dead in From April 7 Accident; 24/04/2018 – NEWMONT REPORTS QTRLY DIV OF $0.14/SHR; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $965 AND $1,025 PER OUNCE IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXERCISED OPTION TO TERMINATE ROYALTY AGREEMENT WITH NEWMONT OVERSEAS EXPLORATION LIMITED; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – MAINTAINED CORPORATE-LEVEL PRODUCTION, COST AND CAPITAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL; 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist

The stock of Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) hit a new 52-week high and has $18.17 target or 7.00% above today’s $16.98 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.15B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $18.17 price target is reached, the company will be worth $80.57 million more. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.98. About 373,823 shares traded or 19.78% up from the average. Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) has declined 8.56% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.56% the S&P500. Some Historical AINV News: 18/05/2018 – APOLLO INVESTMENT CORP – HOWARD WIDRA SUCCEEDS JAMES ZELTER AS CEO; 18/05/2018 – Apollo Investment Says Howard Widra Appointed CEO and Named to Board; 18/05/2018 – APOLLO INVESTMENT CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE — BASIC $0.10; 18/05/2018 – AINV 4Q TOTAL INVESTMENT INCOME $61.5M, EST. $64.5M; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Apollo Investment Corp. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stabl; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES APOLLO INVESTMENT CORP. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 18/05/2018 – APOLLO INVESTMENT CORP AINV.O – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE AS OF END OF QUARTER WAS $6.56 COMPARED TO $6.60 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, A 0.6% DECLINE; 18/05/2018 – APOLLO INVESTMENT CORP AINV.O – NET INVESTMENT INCOME WAS $0.15 PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Apollo Investment Corporation’s Board of Directors Approved the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirement; 21/05/2018 – FITCH PLACES APOLLO INVESTMENT’S ‘BBB-‘ RTGS ON WATCH NEGATIVE

Among 7 analysts covering Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Newmont Mining has $5000 highest and $36 lowest target. $43.01’s average target is 11.37% above currents $38.62 stock price. Newmont Mining had 15 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, July 3 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 10 with “Hold”. The stock of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) earned “Neutral” rating by B. Riley & Co on Monday, September 9. Citigroup maintained Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) on Wednesday, September 11 with “Buy” rating. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. Barclays Capital maintained Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $41 target. BMO Capital Markets upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $5000 target in Wednesday, September 11 report. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the shares of NEM in report on Monday, September 9 to “Sector Perform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.1% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Oakbrook Limited Liability Com holds 40,397 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. U S reported 0.79% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). First Eagle Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 12.02M shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Management And Equity Research has 0.01% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 47,810 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Com owns 24,385 shares. International Limited Ca has invested 0.09% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Brown Brothers Harriman Communication reported 696 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stack Fincl Mngmt holds 375,566 shares or 1.62% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) has 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 220 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Company reported 0.13% stake. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 2,013 shares. Stephens Ar, a Arkansas-based fund reported 9,382 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc, North Carolina-based fund reported 304 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 232,721 shares.

Analysts await Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.43 EPS, down 4.44% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.45 per share. AINV’s profit will be $29.15M for 9.87 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Apollo Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.00% negative EPS growth.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development firm specializing in middle market companies. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It has a 14.37 P/E ratio. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions.