Apollo Investment (AINV) Analysts See $0.43 EPS; Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust (EOT) Sentiment Is 1.19

Analysts expect Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) to report $0.43 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 4.44% from last quarter’s $0.45 EPS. AINV’s profit would be $29.34 million giving it 8.99 P/E if the $0.43 EPS is correct. After having $0.50 EPS previously, Apollo Investment Corporation’s analysts see -14.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.46. About 339,812 shares traded or 8.16% up from the average. Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) has declined 8.56% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.56% the S&P500. Some Historical AINV News: 18/05/2018 – APOLLO INVESTMENT CORP AINV.O – HOWARD WIDRA APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND NAMED A DIRECTOR; 04/04/2018 – Apollo Investment Corporation’s Board of Directors Approved the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirement; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Apollo Investment Corp.’s Ratings at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Stable; 18/05/2018 – Apollo Investment 4Q EPS 10c; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Apollo Investment Corp. To ‘BB+’; Otlk Stabl; 04/05/2018 – Apollo Investment Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 18/05/2018 – APOLLO INVESTMENT NAMES HOWARD WIDRA CEO & NAMED A DIRECTOR; 18/05/2018 – APOLLO INVESTMENT 4Q NAV/SHR $6.56; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Places Apollo Investment Corp’s ‘BBB-‘ Ratings on Watch Negative; 18/05/2018 – APOLLO INVESTMENT CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE — BASIC $0.10

Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust (EOT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. It’s down -2.35, from 3.54 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 31 investment professionals opened new and increased positions, while 26 reduced and sold equity positions in Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust. The investment professionals in our database reported: 5.96 million shares, down from 12.42 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 16 Increased: 17 New Position: 14.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 4.17% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust for 1.02 million shares. Mariner Investment Group Llc owns 130,212 shares or 2.85% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1607 Capital Partners Llc has 0.61% invested in the company for 902,278 shares. The Ohio-based Camelot Portfolios Llc has invested 0.18% in the stock. Family Management Corp, a New York-based fund reported 27,782 shares.

More notable recent Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:EOT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “China Rapid Finance Announces Change of Auditor – PRNewswire” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EOT: A High Yield Muni Bond Fund For Risk Taking Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Muni CEF Update Part II – Best And Worst Muni CEFs – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2017. More interesting news about Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:EOT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BlackBerry Limited 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BlackBerry: Did Investors Sour On The $1.4 Billion Cylance Deal? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 23, 2018.

The stock increased 0.66% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $22.85. About 22,595 shares traded or 0.62% up from the average. Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust (EOT) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $348.07 million. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily invests its assets in municipal obligations.

More notable recent Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Apollo Investment Corporation Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 – GlobeNewswire” on October 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development firm specializing in middle market companies. The company has market cap of $1.06 billion. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It has a 13.08 P/E ratio. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions.