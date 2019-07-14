Apollo Global Mgmt Cl A Sh (APO) Market Valuation Rose While Beck Mack & Oliver Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.64 Million; Wallace Capital Management Has Trimmed Position in White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) as Stock Rose

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc Cl A Sh (APO) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 94,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.58 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.10 million, down from 3.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc Cl A Sh for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $35.81. About 889,896 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has risen 9.12% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 07/05/2018 – PlayAGS Announces Proposed Secondary Public Offering of Common Stk by Apollo; 12/03/2018 – APOLLO TO OFFER PFD SHRS; 13/04/2018 – Lawmakers Want More Information About Kushner Family Loans From Citigroup, Apollo Global Management — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS IN INDIA TO BUY TWO ACCURAY RADIXACT® SYSTEMS; 23/04/2018 – ENVIROMISSION LTD – SIGNED MOU WITH APOLLO DEVELOPMENT FOR ASSIGNMENT OF LICENSE TO EXCLUSIVE SOLAR TOWER DEVELOPMENT RIGHTS FOR TEXAS; 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS LAUNCHES ALL PRIMARY IPO WITH TARGET GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 1.2 BILLION; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES FINAL DIV/SHR 3 RUPEES; 04/04/2018 – Apollo Credit Manager Tolga Uzuner Is Said to Be Leaving Firm; 25/04/2018 – Apollo Aviation Group Raises $950M for SASOF IV Aviation Fund; 20/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 1,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 81,312 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.25 million, down from 83,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1044. About 12,339 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 6.36% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 29/05/2018 – White Mountains Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Rev $42.1M; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS DEAL VALUES NSM AT ABOUT $388M; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY 95% OF INTERESTS OF NSM FOR $368M; 16/04/2018 – BAM Announces Agreement to Expand Claims-Paying Resources by $100 Million; 11/05/2018 – White Mountains Announces Final Results Of Its Tender Offer; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181058: White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.; ABRY Partners VIII, L.P; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss $48.0M; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY A MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proffitt & Goodson owns 0.03% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 4,213 shares. Stelac Advisory Lc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Moody Bancorp Trust Division reported 22,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Alkeon Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 559,196 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd Liability holds 14,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Limited Company reported 430,796 shares or 1.42% of all its holdings. Pnc Ser Group Inc Inc invested in 0% or 21,448 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Co holds 76,454 shares. Select Equity Group Inc Lp has 1.19 million shares. Compton Capital Management Ri invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 180,434 shares. Philadelphia Fincl Of San Francisco invested in 1.03% or 217,248 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 92,303 shares stake. Hollencrest Cap Mngmt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). First Midwest Commercial Bank Division reported 7,340 shares stake.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) by 177,779 shares to 842,700 shares, valued at $62.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD) by 16,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C.

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 125.93% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.27 per share. APO’s profit will be $245.70 million for 14.68 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Apollo Global Management, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold WTM shares while 65 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 1.71% more from 2.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Llp stated it has 249,606 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Essex Inv Mngmt Company Ltd Liability Corp reported 70 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 41,209 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Cordasco Financial Networks has invested 0.01% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Amer Intll Group has invested 0% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Da Davidson & owns 418 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Franklin reported 0% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.03% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 2,907 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 121,064 shares. 4,542 are owned by Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mgmt Llc. Moreover, First Hawaiian Financial Bank has 0.02% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 465 shares. Victory holds 0.23% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) or 109,007 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 3 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corp holds 16,200 shares.