Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Valuation Rose While Hmi Capital Has Trimmed Stake by $1.68 Million; Shaw Communication (SJR) Holder Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Its Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 6.36 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.80M, down from 6.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $31.11. About 1.07M shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 08/05/2018 – REG-FirstGroup PLC: Statement re withdrawal of Apollo; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC – $4.9 BILLION OF CAPITAL INFLOWS IN QTR; 25/05/2018 – BNN: Apollo’s Azelby Is Said to Depart One Year After Joining Firm; 25/04/2018 – Apollo Aviation Group Raises $950M for SASOF IV Aviation Fund; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Apollo Global Management’s Preferred Issuance ‘BBB(EXP)’; 30/04/2018 – APOLLO WANTS BUSINESS TO SPAN SEMI-LIQUID CREDIT, MIDDLE MARKET; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns Expected Ratings to APOLLO Series 2018-1 Trust; 12/04/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT IS SAID TO EYE PURCHASE OF TRONC: NYP; 29/05/2018 – Kimbell Royalty Plans $110M Private Placement of Preferred Units to Apollo Global Affiliate; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC QTRLY ECONOMIC NET LOSS $0.30 PER SHARE

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Shaw Communication Inc. (SJR) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 466,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 5.76M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.83 million, down from 6.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Shaw Communication Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.06. About 352,141 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 14/05/2018 – CRG – ANNOUNCED SALE OF ITS 1 MLN SQUARE FOOT BUILD-TO-SUIT FACILITY IN SAVANNAH, GEORGIA FOR SHAW INDUSTRIES GROUP TO GRIFFIN CAPITAL CO FOR $57 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Is Shaw About to Become the Fourth Member of Canada’s Big Three?; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Declares Monthly Dividends; 14/05/2018 – CRG: $57M SALE OF BUILD-TO-SUIT FOR SHAW INDUSTRIES IN SAVANNAH; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS – REMAINS ON TRACK TO MEET ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 13/03/2018 – BREAK: Parliament says it’s dealing with another “potential situation involving a suspicious substance” – sources say incident is ongoing in Norman Shaw building, same as scare over suspicious substance yesterday; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – APPOINTS KIRAN MAZUMDAR SHAW AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF BOARD; 04/05/2018 – Future Announces the Appointment of Christine Shaw as Managing Director & Senior Vice President, B2B; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications Posts 2Q Restructuring Charge of C$417M

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co. (NYSE:BDX) by 8,549 shares to 713,123 shares, valued at $178.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp. (NYSE:BBT) by 351,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.84 million shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Analysts await Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SJR’s profit will be $139.39M for 17.65 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Shaw Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.

