Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Valuation Rose While Hmi Capital Decreased Stake; Ao Smith (AOS) Position Lifted by Ashmore Wealth Management Llc

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 6.36M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.80 million, down from 6.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $40.52. About 3.29M shares traded or 76.92% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 11/04/2018 – FirstGroup rejects takeover approach from Apollo; 20/04/2018 – Diamond Resorts IPO Could Come as Soon as June or July; 27/03/2018 – APOLLO IS SAID TO CONSIDER IPO OF CLOUD-HOSTING FIRM RACKSPACE; 26/05/2018 – Family Release Regarding the Passing of Apollo, Skylab Astronaut Alan Bean; 29/05/2018 – Kimbell Royalty Plans $110M Private Placement of Preferred Units to Apollo Global Affiliate; 26/04/2018 – HUNTER GROUP ASA – ENTERS INTO DEFINITIVE VLCC CONTRACT TRANSFER AGREEMENTS WITH APOLLO ASSET LTD; 27/03/2018 – HTG Molecular Diagnostics Secures Debt Facility with MidCap Financial; 08/03/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC – PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE OF NOTES WAS 99.892%; 02/05/2018 – Apollo Global approaches Xerox about possible acquisition; 26/05/2018 – Apollo’s Azelby Is Said to Depart One Year After Joining Firm

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ao Smith Corp (AOS) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 158,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 496,076 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.45M, up from 337,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ao Smith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $47.81. About 433,387 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58; 09/05/2018 – Kames Capital PLC Exits Position in AO Smith; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 13/04/2018 – WA. STATE WARN NOTICE: A.O. SMITH IN RENTON TO CUT 57 JOBS; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Sees Minimal Impact to 2018 EPS Due to Start-Up Costs; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NYSE: AOS Investor Notice: Lawsuit against A. O. Smith Corporation announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin met with the Water Council to discuss water technology – Milwaukee Business Journal” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Hagens Berman Alerts AO Smith (AOS) Investors to New Securities Fraud Class Action, Investors Who Suffered $200,000+ Losses Should Contact the Firm – PRNewswire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More notable recent Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Apollo to Offer Senior Notes NYSE:APO – GlobeNewswire” on June 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “West Corporation Acquires Notified NYSE:APO – GlobeNewswire” published on April 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Apollo and Athene to Acquire PK AirFinance From GECAS – GlobeNewswire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “P-E firms eye SPX Flow’s power and energy unit – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Apollo Global Management LLC (APO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 25.93% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.81 per share. APO’s profit will be $222.81M for 16.88 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Apollo Global Management, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Hmi Capital Llc, which manages about $266.04 million and $845.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 17,931 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $126.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.