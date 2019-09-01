Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Stock Rose While Wells Fargo & Company Has Trimmed Holding; Capital Innovations Has Cut Stake in Ultrapar Participacoes S A (UGP) as Share Value Declined

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 13.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 28,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 180,434 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10M, down from 209,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $37.73. About 887,109 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 11/04/2018 – REG-Octopus Apollo VCT plc : Company Secretary Change; 03/05/2018 – Apollo Swings to Loss On Slide in Investment Income; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Apollo seeks to raise more than $4 billion for third natural resources fund; 12/03/2018 – Funds Affiliated with Apollo Global Management and Realty Partners Establish Partnership to Pursue Real Estate Investment Opportunities in Italy; 24/04/2018 – ALNYLAM APOLLO STUDY SHOWS DECREASE IN HOSPITALIZATION; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Prelim Rtgs To Apollo Series 2018-1 Trust; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Apollo Global’s Prop. Perpetual Pref. Units ‘BBB+’; 26/04/2018 – Hunter Group ASA: Hunter Group ASA Enters into definitive VLCC contract transfer agreements with Apollo Asset Ltd; 13/03/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 12/03/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – FEW FUNDS AFFILIATED WITH CO ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP WITH REALTY PARTNERS TO SELECTIVELY INVEST IN ITALIAN REAL ESTATE MARKET

Capital Innovations Llc decreased its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes S A (UGP) by 93.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc sold 40,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.14% . The institutional investor held 2,910 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202,000, down from 43,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Ultrapar Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4. About 1.95M shares traded or 98.53% up from the average. Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) has declined 12.14% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UGP News: 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Telefonica Brasil and Ultrapar Ratings and Changed Outlooks to Stable; 12/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Ultrapar May Benefit, Industry Posts 7th Straight Gain; 18/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES SA UGPA3.SA : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR SAYS CHAIRMAN PAULO CUNHA STEPPING DOWN; 03/05/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Argentine peso hits new lows as central bank fails to calm markets; 09/04/2018 – MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT – Ultrapar announces filing of its 2017 Form 20-F; 20/03/2018 – Vitol, Total in talks to acquire Brazil’s Alesat; 24/05/2018 – Petrobras pricing pressure spooks potential refinery buyers; 18/03/2018 ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES SA UGPA3.SA : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; BRL 89 TARGET PRICE; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S TAKES ACTION ON BRAZILIAN CORPORATES FOLLOWING SOVEREIGN RATING ACTION

