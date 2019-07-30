Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Stake Maintained by Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc; Cbs (CBS) Stake Maintained by First Manhattan Company

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 47.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 105,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 325,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18 million, up from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $35.32. About 1.22 million shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has risen 9.12% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 22/05/2018 – APOLLO’S TALKS WITH MOMENTIVE SUITORS SAID TO BE IN EARLY STAGE; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES LTD APLO.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF NCDS NOT EXCEEDING 15 BLN RUPEES WITHIN OVERALL BORROWING LIMITS OF CO; 03/05/2018 – Apollo books first quarterly loss in 2 years; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES LTD APLO.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT WAS 2.45 BLN RUPEES; 16/03/2018 – LANXESS LXSG.DE DROPS OUT OF APOLLO APO.N CONSORTIUM IN BIDDING FOR AKZO NOBEL’S AKZO.AS SPECIALTY CHEMICALS BUSINESS; 20/04/2018 – PRIVATE-EQUITY FIRM APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT IS PREPARING TO TAKE DIAMOND RESORTS PUBLIC IN THE COMING MONTHS – WSJ, CITING; 22/05/2018 – APOLLO’S MOMENTIVE SAID TO BE VALUED AT AS MUCH AS $3B; 20/04/2018 – Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 20/04/2018 – Diamond Resorts IPO Could Come as Soon as June or July; 26/05/2018 – Family Release Regarding the Passing of Apollo, Skylab Astronaut Alan Bean

First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Cbs Corporation (CBS) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 83,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.63M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.29 million, up from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Cbs Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.15. About 1.50 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 13/04/2018 – TESLA CEO ELON MUSK COMMENTS IN CBS THIS MORNING INTERVIEW; 06/04/2018 – CBS Adds Richard Parsons to Board While Weighing Viacom Merger; 18/05/2018 – Dealpolitik: CBS Directors Play a Subtle Game in Viacom Battle; 03/05/2018 – CBS Corp 1Q Rev $3.76B; 14/05/2018 – Viacom slides more than 5.7% after CBS sues both firm’s controlling shareholder, National Amusements; 07/05/2018 – CBS CORP – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Elton John tribute concert heading to CBS next month; 09/04/2018 – CBS is now considering its next steps in the deal negotiations, said the sources; 26/04/2018 – WTVYNews4: BREAKING: (CBS) The jury has reached a verdict in the sexual assault retrial of Bill Cosby; 05/03/2018 New York Post: Verne Lundquist steps away from CBS’ college hoops booth

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51B and $17.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacific Mercant Banc (NASDAQ:PMBC) by 71,200 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $8.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Co (NYSE:LOW) by 15,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,051 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Natl Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Hillsdale Inv Mngmt owns 9,600 shares. Moreover, Pnc Fincl Serv Grp Incorporated has 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 1,221 shares. Highlander Capital Lc holds 11,675 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Principal Finance holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 838,094 shares. Jefferies Group Lc has 50,374 shares. City Company has 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Counselors has invested 0.32% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Australia-based Westpac Corp has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Plante Moran Financial Lc accumulated 813 shares. Profund Advsrs Lc reported 9,130 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 54,386 shares. Pggm Invs, a Netherlands-based fund reported 445,800 shares. Citigroup has 330 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sun Life Financial invested in 590 shares.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “After Hours: CBS and Viacom Apparently Set a Date, OrganiGram Nixes Experiment – The Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “CBS Stock: Broadcasting Circling the Drain – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Big Tech Grilled On Capitol Hill – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.