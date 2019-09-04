Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Shares Rose While Tiger Management Has Upped Position; Btim Stake in Franklin Electric Co (FELE) Has Trimmed by $7.68 Million as Market Value Declined

Btim Corp decreased its stake in Franklin Electric Co Inc (FELE) by 24.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 150,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% . The institutional investor held 454,185 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.21 million, down from 604,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Franklin Electric Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $44.52. About 74,032 shares traded. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) has declined 0.62% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.62% the S&P500. Some Historical FELE News: 22/03/2018 – Franklin Electric’s New Larger Little Giant® Aeration System Maximizes the Health of Bigger Bodies of Water; 23/04/2018 – Franklin Electric Raises Quarter Dividend to 12c Vs. 10.75c; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric 1Q EPS 45c; 01/05/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC SEES FY EPS $2.27 TO $2.37, EST. $2.23; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC BOOSTS QTR DIV; 03/04/2018 – Franklin Electric Appoints Paul Chhabra as Vice President, Global Product Supply; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric Raising 2018 Rev Guidance Due to Strong Start to Year in Water and Fueling Systems Segments, Better Than Expected Sequential Growth in Distribution; 25/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Franklin Electric Co., ForeScout Technologies, State Bank Financial, Meta Financial Group, Uta; 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric Sees 2018 Organic Rev Growth in 6%-8% Range

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 61.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 262,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 689,502 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.48 million, up from 426,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $36.9. About 2.01M shares traded or 21.41% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 13/04/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren, Cummings, Carper, Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Concerns about Kushner Family Business Loans; 16/03/2018 – Apollo Announces Release of 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Forms for Apollo Global Management, LLC; 11/04/2018 – FIRSTGROUP – APOLLO MUST, BY NOT LATER THAN 5.00 P.M. ON 9 MAY, EITHER ANNOUNCE FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE OFFER FOR CO OR ANNOUNCE IT DOES NOT INTEND TO; 02/05/2018 – Apollo’s Fresh Market Is Said to Post 40% Decline in 4Q Ebitda; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S CONTINUES REVIEW OF VOYA INSURANCE AND ANNUITY’S A2 RATING FOR DOWNGRADE; 06/03/2018 – West Announces Results of Wireless 9-1-1 Location Trial with Google; 25/05/2018 – APL APOLLO TUBES LTD APLA.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPS 15.19 BLN RUPEES VS 12.05 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES 4Q NET INCOME 2.5B RUPEES, EST. 2.48B; 25/05/2018 – INDIA’S APL APOLLO TUBES LTD APLA.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT 445.1 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 499.1 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/05/2018 – Apollo Swings to Loss On Slide in Investment Income

More notable recent Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Themiddlemarket.com which released: “M&A wrap: BlackRock, ABG, Shaquille O’Neal, Leonard Green, Riverside, KKR, ParkerGale – Mergers & Acquisitions” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Electric: The PK AirFinance Sale Could Energize Bulls – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Apollo and Athene to Acquire PK AirFinance From GECAS – GlobeNewswire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Intrado Digital Media Introduces Integrated Workflow Solution for Marketers – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Intrado Announces Second Annual Digital Media Client Summit – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Asset Mgmt invested 0.04% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Pinnacle Llc stated it has 0% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Massachusetts Fincl Ser Company Ma stated it has 4.15 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 11,343 are owned by Hightower Ltd Liability Com. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 25,000 shares. Rbf Capital Limited Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Com invested in 0.03% or 130,819 shares. Raymond James stated it has 64,483 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 180,434 shares in its portfolio. Veritable LP holds 10,097 shares. Bbr Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). First Republic Inv Management reported 0.04% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Kayne Anderson Cap Advisors LP invested 0.01% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Concourse Cap Management Ltd Company reported 5.47% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Cheyne Mngmt (Uk) Llp accumulated 87,418 shares.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15M and $363.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 35,400 shares to 58,800 shares, valued at $15.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 112,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,590 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Analysts await Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 14.06% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.64 per share. FELE’s profit will be $33.83 million for 15.25 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Franklin Electric Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.29% EPS growth.

