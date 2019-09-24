Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Shares Rose While Hmi Capital Cut by $12.37 Million Its Holding; Lapides Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake in Commscope Holding Company (COMM) by $699,000

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM) by 21.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 46,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The institutional investor held 166,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62M, down from 213,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Commscope Holding Company Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.53% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $11.49. About 1.97M shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 28/03/2018 – CommScope Appoints Pease As Chief Financial Officer; 04/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDERS APPROVE PROXY PROPOSALS; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 15/05/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds CommScope, Exits Zscaler; 04/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. – COMM; 04/05/2018 – CommScope Stockholders Approve Proxy Proposals; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC – FURTHER DETAILS OF AGREEMENT WILL NOT BE DISCLOSED; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Adjusts FY18 View To EPS $1.20-EPS $1.32; 17/05/2018 – CommScope Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc analyzed 363,826 shares as the company's stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 6.00M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $205.83 million, down from 6.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $16.16B market cap company. It closed at $40.13 lastly. It is down 5.44% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500.

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 25.93% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.81 per share. APO’s profit will be $241.66M for 16.72 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Apollo Global Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 25.93% or $0.21 from last year's $0.81 per share. APO's profit will be $241.66M for 16.72 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Apollo Global Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.41, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold APO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 135.80 million shares or 2.92% less from 139.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James & Assocs has 80,371 shares. Markel owns 1.01M shares. Wall Street Access Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 0.86% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Moreover, Lpl Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) for 81,519 shares. Citigroup accumulated 1.76 million shares. Tiger Mngmt invested in 5.76% or 414,402 shares. Legal General Group Plc accumulated 1.03M shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt accumulated 1,699 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 1.24 million shares. United Finance Advisers Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 19,761 shares. Usca Ria owns 40,849 shares. Next Gp Inc holds 1,588 shares. Pnc Svcs Group Incorporated Inc owns 0% invested in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) for 20,498 shares. Covey Capital reported 1.97% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Susquehanna Intll Llp stated it has 0% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Analysts await CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 29.09% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.55 per share. COMM’s profit will be $75.73M for 7.37 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by CommScope Holding Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold COMM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 173.10 million shares or 2.11% less from 176.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 46,631 shares. Gargoyle Advisor Ltd Liability Co has 0.49% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Susquehanna International Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 50,913 shares. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.12% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 34,394 shares. Vanguard Group has invested 0.01% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Lapides Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.21% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Hotchkis Wiley Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 2.66 million shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp has 113,125 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd reported 73,794 shares. Hawk Ridge Mgmt Lp has 443,400 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) reported 89 shares. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 0% or 639,520 shares. Architects stated it has 624 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 892,460 are owned by Strs Ohio.