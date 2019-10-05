Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Shareholder Tiger Management Has Trimmed Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Cbre Clarion Securities Upped Its Qts Realty Trust (QTS) Stake by $16.25 Million

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc (QTS) by 49.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 353,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 1.06M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.99 million, up from 707,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Qts Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $51.62. About 260,285 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – EXPECTS 2018 ANNUAL RENTAL CHURN FOR CORE BUSINESS OF 3% TO 6%; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Agrees with Land & Buildings That Change is Warranted on QTS Board; 24/04/2018 – QTS ENTERS CLOUD & MANAGED SERVICES PARTNERSHIP WITH GDT; 20/04/2018 – QTS:GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS OPPOSING EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION VOTE; 25/04/2018 – QTS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC ISSUES LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS OF QTS REALTY TRUST; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in QTS Realty; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: QTS HLDR LAND & BUILDINGS: ISS SAYS WITHHOLD ON GRABE; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – QTS WILL TRANSITION CERTAIN CLOUD AND MANAGED SERVICES CUSTOMER CONTRACTS AND SUPPORT TO GDT; 24/04/2018 – QTS Enters Cloud and Managed Services Partnership with GDT; Will Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings Before Market Open on Apri

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 39.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 275,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 414,402 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.21 million, down from 689,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $37.59. About 2.47 million shares traded. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 21/03/2018 – APOLLO’S LEON BLACK SPEAKS AT PARTNERCONNECT EAST IN BOSTON; 13/03/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 26/04/2018 – Apollo Children’s Hospitals Performs World’s First DUCTAL Stenting on the Smallest Baby; 08/03/2018 – FITCH EXPECTS TO RATE APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS 30-YR NOTES A-; 22/05/2018 – APOLLO IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO SELL MOMENTIVE PERFORMANCE; 25/05/2018 – Johnson Controls Power Unit Is Said to Draw KKR, Apollo Interest; 19/03/2018 – Apollo-Backed Claire’s Becomes Latest Retailer to Go Bankrupt; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES 4Q REV. 39.8B RUPEES, EST. 40.30B; 30/04/2018 – Apollo Looking to Build a `GE Capital of Tomorrow,’ Zelter Says; 25/05/2018 – APOLLO’S AZELBY IS SAID TO DEPART ONE YEAR AFTER JOINING FIRM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 2.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 20 investors sold QTS shares while 47 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 58.87 million shares or 1.01% more from 58.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 59,272 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Huntington Commercial Bank invested in 0% or 886 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York invested in 18,871 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.02% or 81,420 shares. Next has 0% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 789 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 86,300 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Raymond James & Associates owns 9,160 shares. Legal General Public Limited Company invested in 219,401 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management Llc accumulated 21,124 shares. Pggm owns 1.76M shares. Westpac Bk reported 71,050 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 640,225 shares or 1.38% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 0.01% or 884,682 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $50,050 activity.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77B and $4.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vereit Inc by 4.25M shares to 12.21 million shares, valued at $109.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) by 16,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,987 shares, and cut its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold APO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 135.80 million shares or 2.92% less from 139.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Ltd owns 1.71M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Citadel Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) for 116,091 shares. Iconiq Cap Limited Co stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 293,274 shares. Sg Americas Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Susquehanna International Gp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. Veritable Limited Partnership accumulated 10,097 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cacti Asset Limited has 30,500 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 0.02% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). reported 4.01M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company accumulated 0% or 600 shares. Pinnacle Finance invested in 0.06% or 24,000 shares. Timessquare Cap Management Ltd stated it has 1.01% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Endeavour Advsr holds 0.19% or 36,916 shares.