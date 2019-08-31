Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Shareholder Tiger Legatus Capital Management Has Lifted Stake; Hs Management Partners Increased Stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by $4.98 Million

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 59,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 1.81 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.40 million, up from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $94.5. About 575,416 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video); 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS ARE ABOUT COMBINATION OF BOTH PARTIES’ EXISTING RUSSIA AND UKRAINE BUSINESSES; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 22/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Congress rushes to pass funding bill before Friday deadline; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House sends $1.3 trillion spending bill to Senate as Friday deadline looms; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 19/03/2018 – AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery; 22/05/2018 – FOCUS-Beer maker AB InBev pumps up the volume in Africa; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House backs government spending bill, sends to Senate before Friday deadline

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 47.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 105,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 325,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18 million, up from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $37.73. About 858,837 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 07/03/2018 – APOLLO MINERALS LTD AON.AX – TO ACQUIRE REMAINING 20% INTEREST IN COUFLENS PROJECT IN SOUTHERN FRANCE; 26/05/2018 – Apollo’s Azelby Is Said to Depart One Year After Joining Firm; 20/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE AND APOLLO ARE THE ONLY TWO REMAINING BIDDERS IN SALE OF SPAIN’S CIRSA; 08/05/2018 – FIRSTGROUP PLC: Statement re withdrawal of Apollo; 05/03/2018 – EX-APOLLO PARTNER IS SAID TO START DATA-DRIVEN INVESTMENT FIRM; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Apollo Tyres for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam to Report New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th International Symposium on; 21/03/2018 – ILG IS SAID TO EXLORE MERGER WITH APOLLO’S DIAMOND RESORTS:RTRS; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 12/04/2018 – Leon Black wants to be a newspaper magnate. The New York billionaire’s buyout shop Apollo Global Management is eyeing an acquisition of publishing empire Tronc â€” swooping in as negotiations to sell the company’s Los Angeles Times and San Diego Union-Tribune papers have stalled, The Post has learned

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M Hldg Securities invested in 0.06% or 3,282 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd has 0.03% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Roundview Capital Limited Co has invested 0.12% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0.03% or 797,147 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Corporation accumulated 0.06% or 308,331 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies has invested 0% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Westwood Group Inc holds 0% or 28 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Driehaus Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 11,240 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has invested 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Fiera Cap Corporation holds 10,657 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar invested 0.04% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Raymond James And Associates has 571,543 shares. Beach Invest Counsel Pa reported 0.81% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Budweiser IPO fizzles – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Anheuser-Busch InBev Comes Out of Craft Beer Acquisition Retirement – Motley Fool” published on August 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “Craft Brew Alliance Surfs Higher in Q2 – The Motley Fool” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of BUD, OMCL, EGBN and GTT – GlobeNewswire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “We Did Not Buy BUD – And Are ‘Weiser’ For It – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39B and $2.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 72,380 shares to 622,670 shares, valued at $46.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.52 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.87 million shares, and cut its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM).