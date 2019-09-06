Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Shareholder Sigma Planning Has Lowered Its Stake as Stock Price Rose; First Quadrant LP Increases Stake in Walt Disney Co The (DIS)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 27.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 10,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 28,341 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $801,000, down from 39,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.21B market cap company. The stock increased 5.38% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $40.95. About 7.86 million shares traded or 359.17% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 16/05/2018 – West Corporation Chief Administrative Officer, Nancy Disman, will add Chief Financial Officer Responsibilities; 20/04/2018 – Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 01/05/2018 – APOLLO’S HARRIS: HARD TO SEE PEAK OIL IN NEXT 20 YEARS; 06/03/2018 – HARRIS SAYS APOLLO WILL TURN ON NEW $24.7B FUND ON MARCH 31; 11/04/2018 – REG-Octopus Apollo VCT plc : Company Secretary Change; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-ILG INC ILG.O EXPLORES MERGER WITH APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC’S APO.N DIAMOND RESORTS INTERNATIONAL INC; 11/04/2018 – FIRSTGROUP SAYS UNANIMOUSLY REJECTED PRELIM PROPOSAL FRM APOLLO; 06/04/2018 – APOLLO PIPES LTD AOLL.BO – COMMENCED COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION AT NEW UNIT AT AHMEDABAD; 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS START OF TRADING ON SIX SWISS EXCHANGE ANTICIPATED TO BE 4 MAY 2018; 12/04/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT IS SAID TO EYE PURCHASE OF TRONC: NYP

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Walt Disney Co The (DIS) by 67.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 32,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 81,705 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.07M, up from 48,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Walt Disney Co The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $138.84. About 4.67M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 29/05/2018 – ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELLED THE ‘ROSEANNE’ SHOW AFTER THE STAR’S ”ABHORRENT, REPUGNANT” TWEET- CNBC; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox; 06/04/2018 – Netflix offering more than $300 mln for billboard company; 13/05/2018 – Rapid TV News: Raven’s Home returns to Disney Channel for the summer; 03/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Walt Disney Has Expressed Interest in Buying Sky News; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 29/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 25.93% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.81 per share. APO’s profit will be $222.80M for 17.06 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Apollo Global Management, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

