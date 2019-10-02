Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Shareholder Md Sass Investors Services Has Trimmed Holding by $496,400; Total S A (TOT) Shareholder Aristotle Capital Management Raised Holding by $615,175 as Stock Declined

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Total S A (TOT) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 11,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 186,496 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.41M, up from 175,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $50.43. About 979,017 shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, PEMEX BID GROUP WIN OIL BLOCK 33 IN MEXICO AUCTION; 18/03/2018 – The National UAE: Exclusive: Total to apply for waiver if US withdraws from Iran deal; 10/04/2018 – Total: Investment in the Project Will Be About $5B; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SEES MORE SHALE OIL COMING THIS YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Total Agrees to Acquire Direct Energie for EUR1.4 Billion; 04/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 56 EUROS FROM 54.5 EUROS; 10/04/2018 – Zawya: Total CEO confirms plan to enlarge joint venture with Saudi Aramco; 28/05/2018 – TOTAL HAS 40% STAKE IN ANGOLA’S BLOCK 17; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: NOT SURE WILL BE EASY TO OBTAIN IRAN WAIVER; 04/04/2018 – MAURITANIA:TOTAL TO DRILL 2 EXPLORATION WELLS IN COUNTRY BY ’19

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 27.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold 14,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 38,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31M, down from 52,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $36.21. About 239,537 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 20/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE AND APOLLO ARE THE ONLY TWO REMAINING BIDDERS IN SALE OF SPAIN’S CIRSA; 02/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Apollo Global approaches Xerox about possible acquisition – sources via @LianaBaker @GregRoumeliotis; 25/05/2018 – APL APOLLO TUBES LTD APLA.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 14 RUPEES PER SHARE; 12/04/2018 – FirstGroup could face pressure to break up after rejecting approach; 08/05/2018 – FIRSTGROUP – FIRSTGROUP CONTINUES TO BELIEVE IN STRONG PROSPECTS FOR SHAREHOLDER VALUE CREATION AVAILABLE TO COMPANY; 11/04/2018 – U.K. Rail Operator FirstGroup Rejects Bid Approach From Apollo; 21/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: ILG explores merger with Apollo’s Diamond Resorts; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S: CAREERBUILDER DEBT REDUCTION FROM EMSI SALE PROCEEDS IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 13/04/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren, Cummings, Carper, Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Concerns about Kushner Family Business Loans; 03/05/2018 – JOSH HARRIS: APOLLO STILL WEIGHING WHETHER TO CONVERT TO C-CORP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.41, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold APO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 135.80 million shares or 2.92% less from 139.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rothschild Investment Il accumulated 80,577 shares. Pinnacle Ltd Co holds 6,020 shares. The California-based Hmi Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 20.95% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Invest House Lc holds 15,974 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Stifel Corp holds 31,107 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bbr Partners Lc stated it has 10,008 shares. The Texas-based Next Finance Grp Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). First Midwest Bankshares Division reported 7,150 shares. Rbf Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,000 shares stake. Colony Grp Limited Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 15,099 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa reported 360,000 shares. Pzena Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 228,267 shares. Gluskin Sheff Assocs reported 1.4% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). 13,058 were accumulated by Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability.

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 25.93% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.81 per share. APO’s profit will be $241.66M for 15.09 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Apollo Global Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91 billion and $432.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 700 shares to 2,755 shares, valued at $5.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10B and $17.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,414 shares to 39,519 shares, valued at $5.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 92,253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.94M shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

