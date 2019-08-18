Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Shareholder Hmi Capital Trimmed Holding by $1.68 Million; Integre Asset Management Has Trimmed Cerner (CERN) Stake by $2.27 Million as Stock Value Rose

Integre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 74.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc sold 39,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 13,748 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $787,000, down from 53,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $70.65. About 1.98M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 15/03/2018 – Parallon and Cerner Announce Collaboration to Deliver Revenue Cycle Services; 17/05/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: @DeptVetAffairs Signs $10 Billion Health Records Contract With Cerner; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Total Authorized Buyback Now Stands at $1 Billion; 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations; 16/05/2018 – Crisp Regional Health, Inc. Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Rev $1.31-$1.36B; 19/04/2018 – The Menninger Clinic Selects Cerner Millennium Electronic Health Record; 15/05/2018 – Cerner and Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation Create Standardized Integration; 17/05/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: After several months of delays, the Veterans Affairs Department and Cerner have come to an

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 6.36M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.80M, down from 6.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.90B market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $32. About 1.62M shares traded or 12.30% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL DECLARES QTR 38C/CLASS A SHR VS 47C EST; 06/04/2018 – APOLLO IS SAID AMONG POSSIBLE ASPEN BIDDERS: INSURANCE INSIDER; 22/05/2018 – APOLLO’S TALKS WITH MOMENTIVE SUITORS SAID TO BE IN EARLY STAGE; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES 4Q NET INCOME 2.5B RUPEES, EST. 2.48B; 20/04/2018 – Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS START OF TRADING ON SIX SWISS EXCHANGE ANTICIPATED TO BE 4 MAY 2018; 02/05/2018 – CNBC: Apollo Global approaches Xerox about possible acquisition; 10/04/2018 – Hunter Group ASA: HUNTER GROUP ASA – NON-BINDING INDICATIVE OFFER FROM APOLLO ASSET LIMITED; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Apollo Care LLC 04/12/2018; 09/03/2018 – Oversight Dems: Warren, Cummings, Carper, and Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business

Hmi Capital Llc, which manages about $266.04M and $845.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 17,931 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $126.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Limited Company holds 5,878 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & Comm owns 300 shares. Endeavour Advsr has 51,861 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Communications holds 88,997 shares. Barclays Pcl owns 249,192 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Karpas Strategies Ltd holds 25,000 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Sol Capital Mgmt invested in 63,000 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Cheyne Cap (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership has 87,418 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 85,000 shares. Concourse Capital Ltd Liability Com invested in 5.47% or 191,753 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab holds 354 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.02% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Susquehanna Int Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 30,960 shares. Partners Group Inc Holdg Ag has invested 2.03% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 47,939 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Financial Advsrs Ltd Company owns 3,656 shares. 13,853 are owned by Tcw Group Incorporated. Atwood Palmer holds 0.05% or 5,731 shares in its portfolio. 1.02 million are held by Wells Fargo And Company Mn. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 27,476 shares. Bridges Inv Inc accumulated 12,851 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ls Ltd stated it has 12,735 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 82,263 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement System. Hardman Johnston Advisors stated it has 306,536 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Maryland Cap Management has 5,375 shares. Asset Management One reported 157,807 shares. Moreover, Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 24,037 shares. Bancshares Of America Corporation De reported 5.26 million shares. 62,488 were accumulated by Norinchukin Bancshares The. 75,150 are owned by Jacobs Levy Equity Management.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92 million and $165.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 65,601 shares to 100,071 shares, valued at $5.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 3,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Virtu Finl Inc.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.