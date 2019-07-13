Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Shareholder Hmi Capital Decreased Position by $1.68 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Cim Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Has Lowered by $459,370 as Shares Rose

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.36M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.80 million, down from 6.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $35.81. About 889,896 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has risen 9.12% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES LTD APLO.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL SALES 39.82 BLN RUPEES VS 35.33 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Apollo Global approaches Xerox about possible acquisition; 08/05/2018 – FIRSTGROUP RECEIVED 2 CONDITIONAL PROPOSALS FROM APOLLO; 14/05/2018 – QDOBA Mexican Eats® Names Keith Guilbault as Chief Executive Officer and Susan Daggett as Chief Financial Officer; 11/04/2018 – Greyhound owner FirstGroup rejects bid from Apollo; 31/05/2018 – Apollo’s Jupiter Grapples With $1 Billion Debt as Gas Hedges End; 11/04/2018 – IPT: APOLLO SERIES 2018-1 TRUST RMBS ISSUE; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC QTR-END FEE-GENERATING AUM OF $182.5 BILLION; 25/05/2018 – INDIA’S APL APOLLO TUBES LTD APLA.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT 445.1 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 499.1 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 02/05/2018 – Exclusive: Apollo Global approaches Xerox about possible acquisition

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 647 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,167 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.04 million, down from 21,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $10.79 during the last trading session, reaching $750.85. About 565,801 shares traded or 5.52% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 09/05/2018 – Sustainable Growth Advisers Exits Position in Chipotle; 21/04/2018 – DJ Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMG); 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS CHIPOTLE HASN’T HAD INNOVATION FOR A DECADE; 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $350 FROM $325; 06/03/2018 – Chipotle Grants CEO Brian Niccol Inducement Awards Pursuant To NYSE Rule 303A.08; 14/03/2018 – CMG Pharmaceutical Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 06/03/2018 – CMG GRANTS CEO INDUCEMENT AWARDS PURSUANT TO NYSE RULE 303A.08; 22/03/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE KATHERINE POLK FAILLA REJECTS INVESTORS’ CLAIM THAT CHIPOTLE FRAUDULENTLY CONCEALED SAFETY RISKS; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE: APRIL COMP SALES TRENDING NEAR 1Q LEVELS; 20/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – ANDRADA COMES TO CHIPOTLE FROM KATE SPADE & COMPANY

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 125.93% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.27 per share. APO’s profit will be $245.70 million for 14.68 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Apollo Global Management, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning owns 13,447 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Segment Wealth Ltd Liability invested in 41,140 shares. 354 are owned by Nordea Mgmt Ab. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 0.06% or 14,900 shares. Timessquare Mngmt Lc holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 4.17 million shares. Moreover, Md Sass Invsts Ser has 0.24% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Pnc Financial Gp holds 21,448 shares. Moreover, Hillhouse Cap Management Ltd has 0.19% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 161,437 shares. Moreover, Alkeon Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Arrowmark Colorado Holding Lc reported 130,819 shares stake. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 199,649 shares in its portfolio. Knott David M reported 3.63% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.21% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). 300 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman &. Sei Investments Company owns 106,325 shares.

Hmi Capital Llc, which manages about $266.04 million and $845.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 17,931 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $126.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on July, 23 after the close. They expect $3.70 EPS, up 28.92% or $0.83 from last year’s $2.87 per share. CMG’s profit will be $102.54 million for 50.73 P/E if the $3.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.40 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.

