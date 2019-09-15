Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Shareholder Hmi Capital Cut Stake by $12.37 Million; Jabodon Pt Company Stake in Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Has Upped by $1.02 Million

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 363,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 6.00M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $205.83 million, down from 6.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $40.18. About 2.25 million shares traded or 4.17% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 12/04/2018 – Obstacles block the track for Apollo’s pursuit of FirstGroup; 04/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES TO CONSIDER SEEKING HOLDERS NOD FOR DEBENTURE SALE; 20/04/2018 – Diamond Resorts IPO Expected to Raise More Than $500 Million; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Get a Surprise Win in $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th International Symposium on Amyloidosis; 14/05/2018 – QDOBA Mexican Eats® Names Keith Guilbault as Chief Executive Officer and Susan Daggett as Chief Financial Officer; 08/03/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC – PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE OF NOTES WAS 99.892%; 03/05/2018 – Apollo Swings to Loss On Slide in Investment Income -Update; 03/05/2018 – Apollo Global reports first quarterly loss in two years; 29/05/2018 – HNA’S NH HOTEL STAKE IS SAID TO DRAW ELLIOTT, APOLLO INTEREST

Jabodon Pt Company increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 64.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company bought 7,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 18,475 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.59M, up from 11,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $133.73. About 550,489 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Adj EPS $4.44; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update for April 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alliance Data Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADS); 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 09/05/2018 – Uss Investment Management Exits Position in Alliance Data; 15/04/2018 – Trade idea for $ADS ahead of earnings on Thursday; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q EPS $2.95; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA – FACEBOOK’S RECENTLY ANNOUNCED POLICY CHANGES ABOUT “DATA BROKERS” NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EPSILON, OR CO; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018

Jabodon Pt Company, which manages about $128.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,142 shares to 2,467 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold ADS shares while 128 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 5.81% less from 45.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 25.93% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.81 per share. APO’s profit will be $241.66M for 16.74 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Apollo Global Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.