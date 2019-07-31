Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Shareholder Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Lowered Holding by $560,000 as Market Value Rose; Mak Capital One Has Raised Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) Stake

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 87,418 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 107,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $35.05. About 1.39M shares traded or 6.97% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has risen 9.12% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 20/04/2018 – Diamond Resorts IPO Could Come as Soon as June or July; 28/03/2018 – Apollo Hospitals In India To Acquire Two Accuray Radixact(R) Systems ARAY; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns Expected Ratings to APOLLO Series 2018-1 Trust; 13/04/2018 – FCA probes FirstGroup share price rise ahead of Apollo bid; 04/04/2018 – APOLLO PIPES LTD AOLL.BO SAYS CO COMMENCED COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION AT UNIT IN AHMEDABAD; 30/04/2018 – APOLLO WANTS BUSINESS TO SPAN SEMI-LIQUID CREDIT, MIDDLE MARKET; 29/03/2018 – HUNTER GROUP ASA HUNTG.OL – APOLLO IS CONSIDERING SEVERAL INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES FOR COMPANY IN OTHER SECTORS THAN OIL SERVICE; 03/05/2018 – Apollo Global Gets Stung on Quarterly Declines in ADT, Athene; 16/03/2018 – Apollo Announces Release of 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Forms for Apollo Global Management, LLC; 19/04/2018 – There’s a strange celestial coincidence. 48 years ago today, the Apollo 13 astronauts returned home, just as bitcoin cash is mooning today

Mak Capital One Llc increased its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) by 33.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc bought 1.74M shares as the company’s stock rose 29.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.93M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.51M, up from 5.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $629.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.61% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $4.54. About 2.16M shares traded or 39.58% up from the average. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) has declined 15.04% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHN News: 11/05/2018 – Achillion Announces Upcoming Scientific Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.4% Position in Achillion; 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $308.4M; 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals Appoints Joseph Truitt CEO; 07/05/2018 – Achillion at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACHN); 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 10/04/2018 Achillion at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals: Milind S. Deshpande Stepping Down as CEO, Will Continue as Consultant to Compan; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors LLC Exits Position in Achillion

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp, which manages about $8.62B and $106.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) by 2.00 million shares to 6.50M shares, valued at $7.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 1.96M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 99,064 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab has 0% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Sei Invs Commerce accumulated 0.01% or 106,325 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd owns 116,948 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Covey Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 50,336 shares or 1.91% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 588,058 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd reported 33,653 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Limited Liability reported 430,796 shares. Prtnrs Ag has 522,937 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corp De invested 0.02% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Susquehanna Group Inc Llp invested in 30,960 shares. Marathon Trading Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO).

