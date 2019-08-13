Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Shareholder Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Cut Holding by $560,000; As Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Sheffield Asset Management Increased Its Holding

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 87,418 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 107,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $33.07. About 818,796 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LTD APLH.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 5 RUPEES PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS 4Q OTHER INCOME 58.4M RUPEES; 08/05/2018 – APOLLO CONFIRMS, ON ITS OWN BEHALF AND ON BEHALF OF APOLLO FUNDS, THAT NEITHER IT NOR APOLLO FUNDS INTENDS TO MAKE AN OFFER TO ACQUIRE FIRSTGROUP; 02/05/2018 – Apollo Global Management has approached Xerox to express interest in a possible acquisition, sources said; 09/03/2018 – Oversight Dems: Warren, Cummings, Carper, and Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 20/04/2018 – PRIVATE-EQUITY FIRM APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT IS PREPARING TO TAKE DIAMOND RESORTS PUBLIC IN THE COMING MONTHS – WSJ, CITING; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns Expected Ratings to APOLLO Series 2018-1 Trust; 19/04/2018 – Baidu Unveils Apollo 2.5, the Newest Upgrade to its Autonomous Driving Open Platform; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th International Symposium on; 20/04/2018 – REFILE-Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa

Sheffield Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 13.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 28,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $528.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $185.37. About 10.94 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK DIRECTOR DESMOND-HELLMAN SAYS ZUCKERBERG, SANDBERG ‘ARE INSTRUMENTAL’ TO COMPANY’S FUTURE; 07/03/2018 – Walton EMC Chosen to Serve New Facebook Data Center with Renewable Energy; 19/03/2018 – Sen Commerce Cmt: Senate Commerce Queries Facebook, SCL Group on User Data; 29/05/2018 – Facebook’s size no barrier to deals in new areas -executive; 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250; 05/04/2018 – A Facebook post prompted this popular men’s underwear company to finally launch a women’s collection – and they’re worth every penny; 23/05/2018 – HomeAdvisor to Help Power New Home Services Experience on Facebook Marketplace; 20/03/2018 – FTC to question Facebook over Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 08/05/2018 – TransMedia Group Retained By ‘TraceFree’ The First Completely Anonymous And Secure Browser That Allows Users To Control Their Private Info On Sites Like Facebook And Google; 10/04/2018 – NY Comptroller: NY State Comptroller DiNapoli Statement on Facebook CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Gp Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). 199,649 are owned by Invesco Limited. Md Sass Invsts reported 0.24% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Citigroup holds 2.84 million shares. Putnam Investments Limited owns 450,384 shares. Cacti Asset Llc has 33,500 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 1,700 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Lp holds 1.55 million shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 30,960 are owned by Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership. Pinnacle Prtn Inc reported 24,000 shares. France-based Natixis has invested 0.41% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). 588,058 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated. Sigma Planning holds 28,341 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Allen Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 41,305 shares. 4,890 were reported by Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated.

More notable recent Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SHUTTERFLY, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Buyout – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Themiddlemarket.com with their article: “M&A wrap: Highlander, Evans Food, Wind Point, Mill Rock, TA, Apax – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on August 05, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: “M&A wrap: BC Partners, Blackstone, Silver Oak, Mastercard, Gannett, Fox – Mergers & Acquisitions” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Apollo Global Management, LLC Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Apollo Global Management and Affiliates Continue to Grow Direct Origination Platform – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp, which manages about $8.62 billion and $106.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) by 2.00M shares to 6.50M shares, valued at $7.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.