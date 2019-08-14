Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Shareholder Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Cut Holding; Bvf Maintains Holding in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA)

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 87,418 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 107,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $32.62. About 227,450 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 07/05/2018 – PlayAGS Announces Proposed Secondary Public Offering of Common Stk by Apollo; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the American Academy of Neurology 2018 Annua; 29/05/2018 – HNA’s Spanish Hotelier Stake Is Said to Attract Elliott, Apollo; 23/05/2018 – APOLLO PIPES LTD AOLL.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 744 MLN RUPEES VS 706.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 11/04/2018 – FIRSTGROUP SAYS APOLLO OFFER UNDERVALUES COMPANY; 29/03/2018 – HUNTER GROUP ASA HUNTG.OL – APOLLO ASSET AND FOUNDING SHAREHOLDERS OF DWELLOP AS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT ON AND CHANGE OF SHARE OWNERSHIP IN COMPANY; 17/05/2018 – TPG’S APOLLO IS SAID TO PURSUE DEAL TO CREATE $700M TOWER OWNER; 27/03/2018 – Viper Networks and Apollo Announce First African Project Deployment; 23/05/2018 – Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Declares June 2018 Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share; 03/04/2018 – ATHORA HOLDING LTD. COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF AEGON IRELAND

Bvf Inc increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) by 15.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc bought 185,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.52M, up from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.46M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $14.05. About 150,886 shares traded. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has risen 9.57% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical DRNA News: 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM – AS PER SETTLEMENT, DICERNA WILL BE RESTRICTED IN ITS DEVELOPMENT RELATING TO OLIGONUCLEOTIDE-BASED THERAPEUTICS FOR A DEFINED SET OF CO’S TARGETS; 08/03/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND EXECUTION OF CURRENT CLINICAL AND OPERATING PLAN THROUGH 2019; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Resolving Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending Litigation; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – DICERNA WILL DISMISS ALL COUNTERCLAIMS ASSOCIATED WITH ALNYLAM’S TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION LITIGATION; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALNYLAM WILL DISMISS ALL CLAIMS OF “TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION” & OTHER RELATED CLAIMS BROUGHT IN COURT AGAINST CO; 14/05/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement With Dicerna Pharmaceuticals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRNA); 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT ALLOWS CO TO ADVANCE ALL KEY, PLANNED PIPELINE PROGRAMS; 08/03/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.90

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.65, from 3.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold DRNA shares while 20 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 46.22 million shares or 51.46% less from 95.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) for 659,334 shares. 123,314 were accumulated by Dafna Capital Ltd Liability Co. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested 0% of its portfolio in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Legal General Gru Plc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru owns 891,488 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc accumulated 13,281 shares or 0% of the stock. Artal Grp Sa reported 979,275 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). 56,400 were reported by Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc. State Common Retirement Fund reported 53,900 shares. Ecor1 Cap Lc, a California-based fund reported 3.32M shares. 57,900 are owned by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 2.02 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 0% invested in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) for 55,800 shares. Birchview Lp has 0.41% invested in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) for 45,000 shares.

