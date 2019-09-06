Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Share Price Rose While Tiger Management Has Raised by $7.35 Million Its Stake; As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Towercrest Capital Management Boosted Holding by $385,749

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 61.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 262,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 689,502 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.48 million, up from 426,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $40.6. About 535,358 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 11/04/2018 – FirstGroup Rejects Apollo Management Preliminary Takeover Offer; 21/03/2018 – APOLLO’S LEON BLACK SPEAKS AT PARTNERCONNECT EAST IN BOSTON; 12/03/2018 – APOLLO AFFILIATES, REALTY PARTNERS FORM REAL ESTATE PARTNERSHIP; 16/03/2018 – LANXESS LXSG.DE DROPS OUT OF APOLLO APO.N CONSORTIUM IN BIDDING FOR AKZO NOBEL’S AKZO.AS SPECIALTY CHEMICALS BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – Hunter Group ASA: Hunter Group ASA Enters into definitive VLCC contract transfer agreements with Apollo Asset Ltd; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Apollo Global approaches Xerox about possible acquisition; 01/05/2018 – FLATT, APOLLO’S LEON BLACK DISCUSS PRIVATE EQUITY STRATEGIES; 25/04/2018 – Apollo Aviation Group Raises $950 Million for SASOF IV; 26/05/2018 – NASA Administrator Reflects on Legacy Record-Breaking Skylab, Apollo Astronaut; 19/04/2018 – Baidu Unveils Apollo 2.5, the Newest Upgrade to its Autonomous Driving Open Platform

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towercrest Capital Management bought 2,041 shares as the company's stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,360 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, up from 13,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towercrest Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $963.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $213.19. About 4.25M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argi Inv Ltd owns 21,252 shares. Cadinha & Co Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.87% stake. Fagan Assocs holds 72,950 shares or 5.93% of its portfolio. Da Davidson & Company has invested 1.5% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mai Capital Management owns 207,060 shares or 2.01% of their US portfolio. Fayez Sarofim & invested 4.69% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Blue Chip Prtn holds 1.22% or 27,204 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.25% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Com invested 1.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bbr Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 1.44% or 58,446 shares. Schwartz Invest Counsel holds 3,480 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Kanawha Cap Lc has invested 2.43% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Penbrook Ltd has 0.96% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pnc Financial Service invested 1.46% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 36,450 were reported by Gruss Inc.

Towercrest Capital Management, which manages about $347.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 34,743 shares to 5,572 shares, valued at $210,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHYG) by 150,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,493 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ).

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15M and $363.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 112,000 shares to 17,590 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 88,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,040 shares, and cut its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS).