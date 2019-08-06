Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Market Value Rose While Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Lowered Its Stake; Hilltop Holdings Has Lowered Its Stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by $401,632 as Market Valuation Declined

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 87,418 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 107,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.34B market cap company. The stock increased 5.41% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $33.13. About 1.39M shares traded or 1.59% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 20/04/2018 – Apollo Global Management Planning to Take Diamond Resorts Public; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Apollo Global approaches Xerox about possible acquisition; 01/05/2018 – APOLLO BUYING COS ECONOMIC AT WELL-LEVEL AT $30-40/BARREL; 02/05/2018 – Apollo Global Management has approached Xerox to express interest in a possible acquisition, sources said; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Apollo Global approaches Xerox about possible acquisition; 02/04/2018 – A&D Takes Weighing Precision to New Heights with Apollo; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LTD APLH.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 596.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 481.6 MLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam to Report New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th International Symposium on; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 15/05/2018 – Apollo Adds ADT Inc, Exits Uniti Group: 13F

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 20.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc sold 4,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 17,277 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, down from 21,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $81.32. About 3.51M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp, which manages about $8.62B and $106.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) by 2.00 million shares to 6.50 million shares, valued at $7.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Com has 0.3% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). One Trading Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). American Natl Registered Invest Advisor Inc reported 0.18% stake. Marathon Trading Inv Mgmt Lc reported 0.12% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Winslow Evans Crocker has 4,890 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Inc has invested 0% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). 640 were reported by Barnett And. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 4.51 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc owns 588,058 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rothschild Corporation Il holds 80,177 shares. 325,000 are held by Tiger Legatus Cap Ltd. Moreover, Amer Insur Comm Tx has 0.02% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corporation has 116,948 shares. Cheyne Capital Management (Uk) Llp reported 87,418 shares.

More notable recent Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apollo Global Management declares $0.50 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Apollo Global Management LLC (APO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Apollo to Present at the Morgan Stanley Financials Conference – GlobeNewswire” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “As Its Public Return Nears, Chuck E. Cheese Posts a Fifth Straight Quarter of Gains – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Apollo Global Management – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Dividend Champion Roars Back – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris: Failure To Launch – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Aurora Cannabis Stock Has a Cash Burn Problem – Investorplace.com” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris International: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Big YTD returns for Big Tobacco – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Management Ltd Liability Corp has 730,185 shares for 2.55% of their portfolio. Dodge & Cox holds 18,913 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Argent Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 92,268 were accumulated by Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 1.41% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 1,123 shares in its portfolio. St Germain D J accumulated 5,445 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 171,577 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 8.85M shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Birinyi Associate owns 5,000 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. 9,919 are held by Acg Wealth. Dearborn Ptnrs Limited Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 10,578 shares. 48,976 were accumulated by Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated has invested 0.47% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Community National Bank Na holds 8,689 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.