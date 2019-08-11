Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Holder Md Sass Investors Services Has Cut Stake by $422,800 as Stock Price Rose; Palo Alto Networks Com (PANW) Shareholder Hartline Investment Has Boosted Holding by $440,682 as Market Value Declined

Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (PANW) by 43.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp bought 1,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 6,017 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, up from 4,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $215.19. About 628,148 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TERMS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 15/03/2018 – Uber in talks with Toyota to sell self-driving tech; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PALO ALTO NETWORKS HAS POTENTIAL 164% UPSIDE; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New AI-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – Radiflow Announces New Industrial Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Application Framework; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE ISSUES WARNING ABOUT POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK ON STATE BODIES AND PRIVATE COMPANIES AHEAD OF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL IN KIEV; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks To Acquire CIA-backed Evident.io For $300 Million — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – PALO ALTO, U.S. — Uber Technologies will start selling self-driving systems to outside companies, seeking to supply Toyota Motor and others. The U.S. ride-hailing company is in a fierce battle with Google affiliate Waymo in development of autonomous-vehicle technology; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS TO BUY EVIDENT.IO FOR $300M IN CASH

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 22.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc sold 15,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 52,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 68,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $32.84. About 1.42M shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-ILG INC EXPLORES MERGER WITH APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC’S DIAMOND RESORTS INTERNATIONAL INC; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Apollo Global Management Prop Snr Unsecd Nts ‘A’; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL DECLARES QTR 38C/CLASS A SHR VS 47C EST; 22/05/2018 – APOLLO IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO SELL MOMENTIVE PERFORMANCE; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES 4Q TOTAL COSTS 37.4B RUPEES; 25/05/2018 – APL APOLLO TUBES LTD APLA.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 14 RUPEES PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL 1Q ECONOMIC LOSS/SHR 30C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To APOLLO Series 2018-1 Trust Prime RMBS; 26/05/2018 – NASA Administrator Reflects on Legacy Record-Breaking Skylab, Apollo Astronaut

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91B and $627.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 115,750 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $24.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 87,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,359 shares, and has risen its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (NYSE:WBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.