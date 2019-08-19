Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Holder Invesco LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake; Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Upped Holding in H&R Block (HRB) as Share Price Rose

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 26.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd sold 72,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 199,649 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.64M, down from 272,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.22% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $33.67. About 3.72 million shares traded or 158.27% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 26/03/2018 – APOLLO TOURISM & LEISURE LTD ATL.AX – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE EARNINGS ACCRETIVE IN FY19, FIRST FULL FINANCIAL YEAR OF OWNERSHIP; 14/05/2018 – ADDING MULTIMEDIA QDOBA Mexican Eats® Names Keith Guilbault as Chief Executive Officer and Susan Daggett as Chief Financial; 11/04/2018 – IPT: APOLLO SERIES 2018-1 TRUST RMBS ISSUE; 04/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES LTD APLO.NS SAYS TO CONSIDER SHAREHOLDERS AUTHORIZATION FOR ISSUE OF NCDS THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 14/05/2018 – Apollo Global: QDOBA Names Keith Guilbault as CEO; 25/05/2018 – APL APOLLO TUBES 4Q NET 445.1M RUPEES VS 499.1M; 14/05/2018 – QDOBA Mexican Eats® Names Keith Guilbault as Chief Executive Officer and Susan Daggett as Chief Financial Officer; 12/03/2018 – Funds Affiliated with Apollo Global Management and Realty Partners Establish Partnership to Pursue Real Estate Investment Opportunities in Italy; 07/05/2018 – Apollo Global Management, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board Bought Majority of CareerBuilder in 2017; 05/03/2018 – Democratic lawmakers have asked the White House and Kushner Companies for documents following reported loans from Citibank and Apollo Global Management

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in H&R Block Inc (HRB) by 5.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 43,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The institutional investor held 898,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.52M, up from 855,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in H&R Block Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $27.68. About 1.58 million shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 26/04/2018 – DGAP-ADHOC: H&R GMBH & CO. KGAA: ROBUST PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, AS EXPECTED; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block Total U.S. Return Volume Increased 3.4% Through Feb 28; 24/04/2018 – H&R Block Reports Growth in U.S. Tax Return Volume Through April 19; To Announce Fiscal 2018 Results on June 12, 2018; 15/05/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REAFFIRMED; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CDR HRB HOLDINGS, INC. TO RATING ‘CCC’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 06/03/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC HRB.N QTRLY CONSOLIDATED SHR LOSS $1.18; 14/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – H&R REIT TO SELL MAJORITY OF U.S. RETAIL PORTFOLIO FOR U.S. $633 MILLION; 15/05/2018 – AHL REDUCED DNKN, SERV, HRB, SAFM, DPZ IN 1Q: 13F; 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.40 PER SHARE; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – EXPECTS TO BE IN A POSITION TO ANNOUNCE SALE OF MOST OF ITS U.S. RETAIL ASSETS IN THE “VERY NEAR FUTURE”

