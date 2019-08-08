Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Holder Hmi Capital Cut Position as Valuation Rose; Cerner (CERN) Position Maintained by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 6.36 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.80 million, down from 6.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $33.88. About 1.90 million shares traded or 36.41% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 07/05/2018 – Apollo Global Management, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board Bought Majority of CareerBuilder in 2017; 06/04/2018 – APOLLO IS SAID AMONG POSSIBLE ASPEN BIDDERS: INSURANCE INSIDER; 22/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill; 10/05/2018 – APOLLO TYRES 4Q NET INCOME 2.5B RUPEES, EST. 2.48B; 15/05/2018 – U2 Live At The Apollo For SiriusXM; 10/04/2018 – HUNTER GROUP ASA – NON-BINDING INDICATIVE OFFER FROM APOLLO ASSET LIMITED; 27/03/2018 – APOLLO IS SAID TO HOLD EARLY TALKS ON POTENTIAL RACKSPACE IPO; 25/05/2018 – BNN: Apollo’s Azelby Is Said to Depart One Year After Joining Firm; 23/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht receives Starboard-led bid for rail unit; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC QTR-END FEE-GENERATING AUM OF $182.5 BILLION

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Cerner Corporation (CERN) by 268.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 7,331 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $419,000, up from 1,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Cerner Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $70.09. About 2.40M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Cerner and Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation Create Standardized Integration; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Total Authorized Buyback Now Stands at $1 Billion; 13/04/2018 – Cerner, AANAC Award Nursing Assistant of the Year Scholarship; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner Healthelntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Rev $5.325B-$5.45B; 17/05/2018 – VA, Cerner Announce Agreement to Provide Seamless Care for Veterans; 02/05/2018 – CERNER SEES FY REV. $5.33B TO $5.45B, EST. $5.52B; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Philadelphia Financial Mngmt Of San Francisco Llc invested in 217,248 shares. holds 10.66M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). 191,753 are held by Concourse Cap Mngmt Lc. Cheyne Cap Mngmt (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership reported 2.31% stake. Natixis reported 0.41% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Hmi Cap Ltd Company holds 6.36M shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Crestwood Advisors Grp Inc Limited Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Winslow Evans Crocker owns 4,890 shares. Lpl Fin Ltd invested in 76,454 shares or 0% of the stock. Nordea Inv Management Ab has 354 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Intll Investors has 2.08 million shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability invested 0.24% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). New Mountain Vantage Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has 430,796 shares.

Hmi Capital Llc, which manages about $266.04 million and $845.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 17,931 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $126.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Apollo Global Management Buys Direct ChassisLink, Blume Global For Reported $2.5B – Benzinga” on March 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Apollo Announces Release of 2018 Schedule K-1 Tax Forms for Apollo Global Management, LLC – GlobeNewswire” published on March 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Apollo Global Management and Affiliates Continue to Grow Direct Origination Platform – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “West Corporation Announces Rebrand to Intrado NYSE:APO – GlobeNewswire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “As Its Public Return Nears, Chuck E. Cheese Posts a Fifth Straight Quarter of Gains – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And holds 179,414 shares. Carlson Cap Management invested in 8,166 shares. Natl Pension Serv reported 346,377 shares. Rampart Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Andra Ap stated it has 0.16% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). First Quadrant LP Ca reported 0.03% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). The Illinois-based Calamos Llc has invested 0.03% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Norinchukin Bankshares The reported 62,488 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 381,545 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bbva Compass Bancorp Incorporated holds 78,345 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Miles Inc accumulated 0.81% or 16,436 shares. Paradigm Advsr Ltd Liability owns 3,656 shares. Dupont Corporation accumulated 6,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bridges Inv Mgmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Bluemountain Cap Ltd Liability holds 308 shares.