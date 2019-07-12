Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Holder Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Has Trimmed Stake by $560,000 as Market Valuation Rose; Mcdonalds (MCD) Holder Hilltop Holdings Lowered Its Position as Share Value Rose

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 23.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc sold 2,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,805 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, down from 10,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $212.69. About 1.78 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: MCDONALD’S CEO EASTERBROOK IS NOMINATED TO WMT BOARD; 06/04/2018 – @vincerCFO The exchanges are for profit, publicly traded companies. They basically have the same incentives & disincentives as McDonald’s. In my view, they should be stripped of their sovereign immunity for regulatory failings; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen in the first place; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s rolled out its $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu in January; 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hepatitis Case Probed by Health Officials in Kentucky; 14/05/2018 – McDonald’s India adapts to lure health-conscious and religious diners; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Horseback rider turned away from McDonald’s drive-thru; 10/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N TO LAUNCH HOME DELIVERY PILOT PROJECT IN SWEDEN, FINLAND IN MAY; IN DENMARK, NORWAY IN H2 2018 – NORDIC GROUP CEO; 14/03/2018 – MCD INVESTOR CONFERENCE ENDS; 22/05/2018 – McDonald’s is facing pressure to ban plastic drinking straws

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 87,418 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 107,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.44B market cap company. It closed at $35.86 lastly. It is up 9.12% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Timeshare operator ILG explores merger with Apollo’s Diamond Resorts; 28/03/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS IN INDIA TO BUY TWO ACCURAY RADIXACT® SYSTEMS; 04/05/2018 – Elekta: Apollo Hospitals Group chooses Elektas MOSAIQ for new proton center; 08/03/2018 – VR Studio Radical Galaxy Partners with Apollo, Eastdil Alum to Scale Business and Open NYC Office; 12/03/2018 – Funds Affiliated with Apollo Global Management and Realty Partners Establish Partnership to Pursue Real Estate Investment Opportunities in Italy; 30/04/2018 – APOLLO’S JIM ZELTER SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – REFILE-Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Apollo Global Management Prop Snr Unsecd Nts ‘A’; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC APPROACHES XEROX CORP TO EXPRESS INTEREST IN ACQUISITION; 14/05/2018 – ADDING MULTIMEDIA QDOBA Mexican Eats® Names Keith Guilbault as Chief Executive Officer and Susan Daggett as Chief Financial

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $23.79 million activity. $13.62 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Fairhurst David Ogden on Tuesday, February 5. $3.99 million worth of stock was sold by Gibbs Robert Lane on Thursday, January 31. Hoovel Catherine A. also sold $233,662 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares. MCKENNA ANDREW J also sold $5.41M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 3.02% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.99 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.57B for 25.94 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.19% EPS growth.

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 17,033 shares to 116,914 shares, valued at $6.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 9,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,799 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 125.93% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.27 per share. APO’s profit will be $245.70 million for 14.70 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Apollo Global Management, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.00% EPS growth.