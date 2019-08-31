Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Holder Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Has Decreased Its Stake; Hwg Holdings LP Position in Anthem Com (Call) (ANTM) Has Cut by $7.45 Million

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 87,418 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, down from 107,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $37.73. About 887,109 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 08/05/2018 – REG-FirstGroup PLC: Statement re withdrawal of Apollo; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Apollo Care LLC 04/12/2018; 01/05/2018 – APOLLO BUYING COS ECONOMIC AT WELL-LEVEL AT $30-40/BARREL; 27/03/2018 – APOLLO IS SAID TO CONSIDER IPO OF CLOUD-HOSTING FIRM RACKSPACE; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill; 20/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Johnson Controls power unit draws interest from KKR, Apollo – Bloomberg; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Apollo Global Management Prop Snr Unsecd Nts ‘A’; 08/03/2018 – VR Studio Radical Galaxy Partners with Apollo, Eastdil Alum to Scale Business and Open NYC Office; 26/04/2018 – Ceva Logistics: books oversubscribed

Hwg Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc Com (Call) (ANTM) by 95.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp sold 25,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $316,000, down from 27,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc Com (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $261.52. About 816,148 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 05/04/2018 – Anthem And Soapbox Present “Doing Good Demands Good Design”; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Anthem’s ‘A+’ IFS Rating; Maintains Negative Outlook; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.21B for 13.51 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $100.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inccom New (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6,934 shares to 6,957 shares, valued at $3.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five Below Inc Com (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 15,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,571 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co Com Usd5.00 (NYSE:BA).

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp, which manages about $8.62 billion and $106.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) by 2.00M shares to 6.50M shares, valued at $7.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timessquare Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4.17 million shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Tiverton Asset Management Lc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Hmi Capital Limited owns 6.36 million shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 249,192 shares. Moors And Cabot owns 10,000 shares. Cap Intl Invsts owns 0.03% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 2.08M shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd reported 85,000 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Co stated it has 300 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 12,498 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Fincl Ser has 0% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 12,853 shares. Rothschild Invest Corporation Il reported 80,177 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag owns 2.75 million shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Fin Inc holds 0% or 32,046 shares. Markel holds 990,500 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Associates invested in 9,500 shares.