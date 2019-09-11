Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Holder Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Cut Its Stake by $560,000; Verint Systems (VRNT) Position Maintained by Golden Gate Private Equity Inc

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 87,418 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 107,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $39.82. About 565,587 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 11/04/2018 – FIRSTGROUP SAYS APOLLO OFFER UNDERVALUES COMPANY; 03/05/2018 – Apollo books first quarterly loss in 2 years; 08/05/2018 – FIRSTGROUP PLC FGP.L – ANNOUNCEMENT HAS BEEN MADE BY FIRSTGROUP WITHOUT AGREEMENT OR APPROVAL OF APOLLO; 26/03/2018 – Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Declares April 2018 Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share; 12/03/2018 – Funds Affiliated with Apollo Global Management and Realty Partners Establish Partnership to Pursue Real Estate Investment Opportunities in Italy; 22/05/2018 – APOLLO’S TALKS WITH MOMENTIVE SUITORS SAID TO BE IN EARLY STAGE; 02/05/2018 – Apollo’s Fresh Market Is Said to Post 40% Decline in 4Q Ebitda; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL AUM $247B, EST. $260.50B; 26/04/2018 – Hunter Group ASA: Hunter Group ASA Enters into definitive VLCC contract transfer agreements with Apollo Asset Ltd; 11/04/2018 – FIRSTGROUP – APOLLO MUST, BY NOT LATER THAN 5.00 P.M. ON 9 MAY, EITHER ANNOUNCE FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE OFFER FOR CO OR ANNOUNCE IT DOES NOT INTEND TO

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) by 12.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 20,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 177,250 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.61 million, up from 157,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Verint Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $45.94. About 60,958 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 17/04/2018 – Verint Extends Leadership in Customer Engagement with Six “CRM Service Awards” from CRM Magazine; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC SEES FY19 TOTAL REV OF $1.230 BLN WITH A RANGE OF +/- 2% AND DILUTED EPS OF $3.09 AT MIDPOINT; 30/05/2018 – Verint Only Company Recognized by Gartner in Both 2018 Magic Quadrants for the CRM Customer Engagement Center and Workforce; 15/03/2018 – Verint Launches New Intelligent Customer Self-Service Capabilities; 28/05/2018 – Verint Systems Inc. in Talks to Buy Israeli Cyber Surveillance Company NSO Group for $1 Bln; 28/03/2018 – VERINT 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1; 04/04/2018 – Verint Introduces Facial Recognition Technology Built for Real-World Environments; 28/03/2018 – Verint Expect Total Annual Rev of $1.230 B With a Range of +/- 2%; 28/05/2018 – VRNT: Scoop by @SimonWSJ U.S. software firm Verint Systems is in talks to buy Israeli company NSO Group for about $1 Billion; 29/05/2018 – Verint is said to be in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal

More notable recent Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Geico, Humana, Kaiser Permanente, Molina Healthcare, State Farm and USAA Top Insurer Rankings in Verint Digital Experience Index – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verint provides upside prelim Q1 revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “OSI Systems (OSIS) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “86 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “55 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold VRNT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 96.79 million shares or 65.19% more from 58.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caprock Group Inc Inc stated it has 0.05% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Moreover, Ameritas Investment Prns has 0.06% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 21,465 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 75,233 shares in its portfolio. Seizert Capital Ltd Liability reported 28,497 shares. Zpr Invest Management has 17,917 shares. Hartford Fincl Mngmt invested in 0% or 100 shares. Citigroup Inc accumulated 0% or 33,138 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0% or 11,290 shares in its portfolio. Hillsdale Invest Management Inc owns 47,500 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. James Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Sphera Funds Mngmt stated it has 1.45% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). 180,071 were reported by Kennedy Capital Mgmt. Rgm Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2.37M shares or 9.63% of the stock. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Global Endowment Management Ltd Partnership invested in 0.16% or 19,360 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Prns holds 24,000 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Sol Cap Management has invested 0.5% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). 7,450 are owned by Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Lonestar Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 200,000 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Williams Jones And Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Endeavour Cap Advsr reported 0.26% stake. Hillman Com stated it has 944,701 shares. 1,699 are owned by Destination Wealth. Signaturefd Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) for 1,000 shares. Regions Financial has invested 0% in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). Catalyst Cap Ltd Llc has 5,878 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 7,001 shares. Dnb Asset Management As invested in 148,400 shares. Raymond James And Associate reported 64,483 shares.

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 25.93% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.81 per share. APO’s profit will be $229.65M for 16.59 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Apollo Global Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp, which manages about $8.62B and $106.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) by 2.00 million shares to 6.50 million shares, valued at $7.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.