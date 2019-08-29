Apollo Global Management LLC (APO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA)

Both Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) and Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) are Diversified Investments companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Apollo Global Management LLC
|32
|9.10
|N/A
|0.80
|41.15
|Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
|14
|13.98
|N/A
|1.09
|13.02
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Apollo Global Management LLC and Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apollo Global Management LLC. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Apollo Global Management LLC is presently more expensive than Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Apollo Global Management LLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Apollo Global Management LLC and Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Apollo Global Management LLC
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$39 is Apollo Global Management LLC’s average target price while its potential upside is 5.09%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 75.5% of Apollo Global Management LLC shares are held by institutional investors while 22.82% of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% are Apollo Global Management LLC’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Apollo Global Management LLC
|-8.59%
|-6.46%
|0.67%
|19.22%
|-5.44%
|34.47%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.43%
|2.39%
|5.44%
|10.56%
|9.1%
|14.87%
For the past year Apollo Global Management LLC was more bullish than Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Apollo Global Management LLC beats Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund.
