Apollo Global Management LLC (APO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA)

Both Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) and Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) are Diversified Investments companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Global Management LLC 32 9.10 N/A 0.80 41.15 Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 13.98 N/A 1.09 13.02

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Apollo Global Management LLC and Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apollo Global Management LLC. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Apollo Global Management LLC is presently more expensive than Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Global Management LLC 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Apollo Global Management LLC and Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Global Management LLC 0 0 1 3.00 Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00

$39 is Apollo Global Management LLC’s average target price while its potential upside is 5.09%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.5% of Apollo Global Management LLC shares are held by institutional investors while 22.82% of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% are Apollo Global Management LLC’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Global Management LLC -8.59% -6.46% 0.67% 19.22% -5.44% 34.47% Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.43% 2.39% 5.44% 10.56% 9.1% 14.87%

For the past year Apollo Global Management LLC was more bullish than Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Apollo Global Management LLC beats Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund.