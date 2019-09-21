Apollo Global Management LLC (APO) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Diversified Investments company, Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Apollo Global Management LLC has 75.5% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 31.24% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Apollo Global Management LLC has 3.1% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 6.33% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Apollo Global Management LLC and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Global Management LLC 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 88.10% 148.04% 126.35%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Apollo Global Management LLC and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Global Management LLC N/A 33 41.15 Industry Average 291.40M 330.75M 14.69

Apollo Global Management LLC has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Apollo Global Management LLC and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Global Management LLC 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 2.20 2.92

$42 is the consensus price target of Apollo Global Management LLC, with a potential upside of 4.84%. The peers have a potential upside of 113.92%. Apollo Global Management LLC’s strong consensus rating and high possible upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Apollo Global Management LLC and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apollo Global Management LLC -8.59% -6.46% 0.67% 19.22% -5.44% 34.47% Industry Average 1.16% 2.69% 4.68% 10.09% 7.81% 19.55%

Risk and Volatility

Apollo Global Management LLC is 50.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.5. In other hand, Apollo Global Management LLC’s peers have beta of 0.75 which is 25.45% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Apollo Global Management LLC does not pay a dividend.

Summary

