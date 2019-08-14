Apollo Global Management (APO) to pay $0.50 on Aug 30, 2019; WINSTON GOLD ORDINARY SHARES (WGMCF) Shorts Raised By 208.65%

WINSTON GOLD CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WGMCF) had an increase of 208.65% in short interest. WGMCF’s SI was 57,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 208.65% from 18,500 shares previously. With 68,400 avg volume, 1 days are for WINSTON GOLD CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WGMCF)’s short sellers to cover WGMCF’s short positions. The stock increased 5.75% or $0.0023 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0423. About 8,000 shares traded. Winston Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WGMCF) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) is expected to pay $0.50 on Aug 30, 2019. (NYSE:APO) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.50 dividend. Apollo Global Management LLC's current price of $33.59 translates into 1.49% yield. Apollo Global Management LLC's dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $33.59. About 1.56 million shares traded or 9.25% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500.

Winston Gold Corp., a junior mining company, engages in acquisition and exploration of mining claims. The company has market cap of $5.00 million. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Ridge Project near Willcox, Arizona. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Winston Gold Mining Corp. and changed its name to Winston Gold Corp. in August 2017.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold Apollo Global Management, LLC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth invested in 0% or 1,699 shares. Cheyne Cap (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership holds 2.31% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 87,418 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 1.96 million shares. The Maryland-based Sol Management has invested 0.5% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Cap Mngmt Ny owns 0.42% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 9,500 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.05% or 6.83 million shares. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 13,447 shares. The Texas-based Usca Ria Lc has invested 0.24% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Winslow Evans And Crocker invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Dnb Asset Mgmt As, a Norway-based fund reported 148,400 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 7,001 shares. Advisory Ltd Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Retail Bank Of America De owns 3.54 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Rbf Ltd Com accumulated 10,000 shares. Knott David M invested in 3.63% or 322,708 shares.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $13.54 billion. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It has a 28.04 P/E ratio. It manages client focused portfolios.

Among 2 analysts covering Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Apollo Global Management LLC has $4500 highest and $3300 lowest target. $39.67’s average target is 18.10% above currents $33.59 stock price. Apollo Global Management LLC had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, February 22.