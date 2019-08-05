Apollo Global Management (APO) to pay $0.50 on Aug 30, 2019; Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Had 5 Analysts Last Week

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) is expected to pay $0.50 on Aug 30, 2019. (NYSE:APO) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.50 dividend. Apollo Global Management LLC’s current price of $31.53 translates into 1.59% yield. Apollo Global Management LLC’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $31.53. About 2.07 million shares traded or 52.66% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 12/03/2018 – APO, REALTY PARTNERS PARTNERSHIP FOR REAL ESTATE IN ITALY; 20/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 11/04/2018 – Greyhound owner FirstGroup rejects bid from Apollo; 03/05/2018 – Apollo Swings to Loss On Slide in Investment Income -Update; 02/05/2018 – CNBC: Apollo Global approaches Xerox about possible acquisition; 03/05/2018 – Apollo books first quarterly loss in 2 years; 22/05/2018 – Apollo Hospitals Adopts IBM Watson for Oncology and IBM Watson for Genomics to Help Physicians Make Data-Driven Cancer Care Decisions; 11/04/2018 – FIRSTGROUP SAYS UNANIMOUSLY REJECTED PRELIM PROPOSAL FRM APOLLO; 16/03/2018 – LANXESS LXSG.DE DROPS OUT OF APOLLO APO.N CONSORTIUM IN BIDDING FOR AKZO NOBEL’S AKZO.AS SPECIALTY CHEMICALS BUSINESS; 08/03/2018 – FITCH EXPECTS TO RATE APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS 30-YR NOTES A-

Among 7 analysts covering Spin Master (TSE:TOY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Spin Master has $62 highest and $40 lowest target. $51.33’s average target is 27.37% above currents $40.3 stock price. Spin Master had 9 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity. IBC maintained Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Raymond James. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $62 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by IBC with “Buy”. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by BMO Capital Markets. See Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) latest ratings:

07/03/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Buy New Target: $47 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $56 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold New Target: $40 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $61 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $62 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $49 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $55 Maintain

14/02/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Buy New Target: $50 Maintain

14/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Hold Downgrade

Spin Master Corp., a childrenÂ’s entertainment company, creates, designs, makes, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.10 billion. It operates through five divisions: Activities, Games & Puzzles and Fun Furniture; Remote Control and Interactive Characters; Boys Action and High-Tech Construction; Pre-School and Girls; and Outdoor. It has a 26.69 P/E ratio. The firm also produces Paw Patrol and Rusty Rivets childrenÂ’s series on television.

The stock decreased 4.21% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $40.3. About 285,322 shares traded or 135.70% up from the average. Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $12.70 billion. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It has a 26.32 P/E ratio. It manages client focused portfolios.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold Apollo Global Management, LLC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proffitt & Goodson Inc owns 4,213 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 342,695 shares. Sol Cap owns 63,000 shares. Tiger Management Ltd Llc holds 689,502 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.56% or 15.53M shares. Mckinley Lc Delaware has 0.9% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Moreover, Catalyst Capital Llc has 0.01% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). First Midwest Commercial Bank Trust Division has 7,340 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Hmi Capital Ltd Liability holds 21.26% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 6.36 million shares. Stifel Finance Corp has invested 0% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Fmr has 6.28M shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Company stated it has 54,050 shares. Endeavour Capital Advsrs invested in 51,861 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Hsbc Pcl has 22,424 shares.