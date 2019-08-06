Apollo Global Management (APO) to pay $0.50 on Aug 30, 2019; Skytop Capital Management Lifted Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Position By $22.04 Million

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) is expected to pay $0.50 on Aug 30, 2019. (NYSE:APO) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.50 dividend. Apollo Global Management LLC’s current price of $31.43 translates into 1.59% yield. Apollo Global Management LLC’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.43. About 2.10 million shares traded or 53.70% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 06/04/2018 – APOLLO PIPES LTD AOLL.BO – COMMENCED COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION AT NEW UNIT AT AHMEDABAD; 12/04/2018 – Obstacles block the track for Apollo’s pursuit of FirstGroup; 08/05/2018 – FirstGroup Rejected Two Approaches Before Apollo Walked Away; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Apollo Global Management’s Preferred Issuance ‘BBB(EXP)’; 12/03/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT’S PFD ISSUA; 17/05/2018 – TPG’S APOLLO TOWERS IS SAID TO SEEK MERGER WITH PAN ASIA; 13/03/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 04/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS GROUP CHOOSES ELEKTA’S MOSAIQ FOR NEW PROTON CENTER; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Apollo seeks to raise more than $4 billion for third natural resources fund; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) stake by 1018.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Skytop Capital Management Llc acquired 432,205 shares as Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR)’s stock rose 25.88%. The Skytop Capital Management Llc holds 474,651 shares with $24.35 million value, up from 42,446 last quarter. Kar Auction Svcs Inc now has $3.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $25.77. About 2.48M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.40 – $2.55; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C; 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ — Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M; 17/05/2018 – Hedge fund Pagoda Asset Management shutting after four years; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c

Among 2 analysts covering Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Apollo Global Management LLC had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Oppenheimer on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold Apollo Global Management, LLC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Mgmt Associate invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). 191,753 were accumulated by Concourse Cap Management Limited Liability. National Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 3.54M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 7,001 shares. Stephens Ar holds 21,800 shares. Moreover, Md Sass Invsts has 0.24% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability holds 3.62% or 3.58 million shares. Capital Intl Investors holds 0.03% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) or 2.08M shares. Compton Cap Management Ri has invested 0.09% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). 35,469 were accumulated by Marathon Trading Management Limited Liability Company. 251,642 are owned by Pzena Mgmt Lc. Iconiq Cap Lc has invested 0.31% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Moors And Cabot has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Signaturefd Limited Liability Com reported 1,000 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 1,699 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $12.71 billion. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It has a 26.24 P/E ratio. It manages client focused portfolios.

Among 3 analysts covering Kar Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Kar Auction Services Inc has $62 highest and $56 lowest target. $59’s average target is 128.95% above currents $25.77 stock price. Kar Auction Services Inc had 7 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. SunTrust maintained KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) rating on Wednesday, February 20. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $62 target.