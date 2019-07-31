Apollo Global Management (APO) Stake Increased by Partners Group Holding Ag; Martingale Asset Management LP Holding in Fiserv (FISV) Has Lowered by $19.97 Million as Shares Rose

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Apollo Global Management Llc (APO) by 77.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 228,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 522,937 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.77M, up from 294,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Apollo Global Management Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $35.05. About 1.39 million shares traded or 6.97% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has risen 9.12% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 15/05/2018 – Books: The Paradoxes and the Glory of Apollo 8’s Journey Around the Moon; 19/03/2018 – Apollo-Backed Claire’s Becomes Latest Retailer to Go Bankrupt; 11/04/2018 – FIRSTGROUP PLC FGP.L – RECEIVED A PRELIMINARY AND HIGHLY CONDITIONAL INDICATIVE PROPOSAL FROM APOLLO MANAGEMENT IX L.P; 13/03/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 29/05/2018 – HNA’s Spanish Hotelier Stake Is Said to Attract Elliott, Apollo; 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC in talks to buy Apollo Munich Health Insurance for about 10 bln rupees – Economic Times; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apollo considering IPO of cloud-hosting firm Rackspace – Bloomberg; 12/04/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT IS SAID TO EYE PURCHASE OF TRONC: NYP; 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS 4Q NET INCOME 596.4M RUPEES, EST. 686.0M; 14/05/2018 – Apollo Global: QDOBA Names Susan Daggett as Chief Fincl Office

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 51.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 226,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 211,886 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.71M, down from 438,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $103.91. About 8.75M shares traded or 91.32% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $337.96M for 30.21 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $9.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 67,506 shares to 136,311 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Int’l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 34,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 488,897 shares, and has risen its stake in Dennys Corp Co (NASDAQ:DENN).

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $729.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Republic Services Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 67,454 shares to 483,691 shares, valued at $38.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 24,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,118 shares, and cut its stake in Solar Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SLRC).

