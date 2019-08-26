Apollo Global Management (APO) Stake Has Upped by Partners Group Holding Ag; Facebook (FB) Holder Lomas Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Lomas Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc sold 105,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 325,370 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.20 million, down from 430,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $512.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $179.62. About 6.70M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/04/2018 – Gundlach Says It’s Time to Short Facebook (Video); 15/05/2018 – Uber Joins Facebook In ‘Sorry Cycle’ With Apologetic TV Ad — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – OROMIA ADMINISTRATION AND SECURITY BUREAU COMMENTS ON FACEBOOK; 17/04/2018 – COMPANY WAS LOOKING TO BUILD TECHNOLOGY TO HELP USERS ‘RECLAIM THEIR PERSONAL DATA’ FROM COMPANIES -SPOKESMAN; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Castro on Facebook Personal Data Usage (Audio); 28/03/2018 – Other big tech firms could have to face UK lawmakers after Facebook data scandal; 26/03/2018 – Facebook takes out ads in US, UK to apologize for privacy flap, but polls show sinking support; 08/03/2018 – Germany looks to revise social media law as Europe watches; 19/03/2018 – European Parliament President Antonio Tajani: Misuse of Facebook User Data Is Unacceptable Violation of Citizens’ Privacy Rights; 04/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: The leaders of a House oversight committee say #Facebook CEO #MarkZuckerberg will testify

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Apollo Global Management Llc (APO) by 77.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 228,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 522,937 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.77 million, up from 294,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Apollo Global Management Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $36.15. About 1.73M shares traded or 8.66% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 29/05/2018 – Kimbell Royalty Plans $110M Private Placement of Preferred Units to Apollo Global Affiliate; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Apollo Tyres for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC QTR-END FEE-GENERATING AUM OF $182.5 BILLION; 12/03/2018 – APOLLO AFFILIATES, REALTY PARTNERS FORM REAL ESTATE PARTNERSHIP; 25/05/2018 – APL APOLLO TUBES 4Q NET 445.1M RUPEES VS 499.1M; 07/03/2018 – APOLLO MINERALS LTD AON.AX – TO ACQUIRE REMAINING 20% INTEREST IN COUFLENS PROJECT IN SOUTHERN FRANCE; 09/03/2018 – Oversight Dems: Warren, Cummings, Carper, and Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 09/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren, Cummings, Carper, and Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 11/04/2018 – Britain’s FirstGroup rejects Apollo takeover approach; 11/04/2018 – FirstGroup rejects takeover approach from Apollo

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52 million and $931.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 91,939 shares to 838,525 shares, valued at $44.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Simply Good Foods Co by 118,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Cap Management reported 33,889 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Assetmark owns 10,140 shares. Rothschild Capital Partners Limited Liability Corp accumulated 76,680 shares or 7.13% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 6,747 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 3.70 million shares. Wealth Planning Llc stated it has 7,000 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. State Street Corp invested 1.2% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Btim Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,129 shares. Truepoint Inc reported 0.36% stake. Sterling Management Ltd Liability Company owns 46,829 shares. 8.78 million are held by Clearbridge Lc. Redwood Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.29% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 25,000 shares. Regal Advsr Lc invested in 14,758 shares. Burgundy Asset Management accumulated 1.23 million shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking reported 2.81 million shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Uncertainty Is Gone. Facebook Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Netflix Stock Is Great for Long-Term Investors – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Facebook (FB) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) accused in a lawsuit of failing to warn users about the dangers of its single sign-on – Live Trading News” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook: Buy The Pullback – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.15 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning accumulated 28,341 shares. Cheyne Cap Mngmt (Uk) Llp invested in 2.31% or 87,418 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 15.53M shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0.05% or 2.75 million shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Co owns 85,000 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Interest Gru Llp reported 30,960 shares stake. Philadelphia Management Of San Francisco Lc has invested 1.03% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Barnett And owns 640 shares. Financial Bank Of America De stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Cacti Asset Management Ltd has 33,500 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 300 shares. 6.83M are owned by Morgan Stanley. Hmi Ltd Co holds 6.36 million shares or 21.26% of its portfolio. Fmr reported 6.28 million shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 4.51 million shares.